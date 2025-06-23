

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in seven months in May, while producer prices continued their falling trend, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Monday.



Industrial production advanced 3.9 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 1.2 percent rise in April. Economists had expected a 4.3 percent growth for the month.



Further, this was the strongest growth since October 2024, when production had risen 4.6 percent.



Among sectors, manufacturing output alone rose by 4.1 percent annually in May, while that of the utility sector expanded by 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production logged a decline of 2.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output decreased 2.0 percent in May versus a 3.5 percent drop in April.



In a separate report, the statistical office revealed that producer prices declined 1.5 percent annually in May, following a 1.6 percent decrease in the prior month. Prices have been falling since July 2023.



Prices for the mining and quarrying sectors fell 10.7 percent, and those in the manufacturing sector slid by 1.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices decreased 0.3 percent.



Another piece of official data revealed that average gross wages and salaries in the enterprise sector grew 8.4 percent annually in May, versus an expected hike of 8.8 percent. The average paid employment in the enterprise sector dropped 0.8 percent in May.



