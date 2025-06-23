Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Royalty Notes Development Decision at The Horseshoe Lights Project and Provides Western Australia Gold Market Update

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to provide an update on the Horseshoe Lights copper-gold project in Western Australia, from royalty operator, Horseshoe Metals Limited ("Horseshoe Metals"), and recent gold industry developments in Western Australia.

Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer stated: "We're encouraged by the fast-tracking of the Horseshoe Lights gold stockpiles towards production through Melody Gold's toll treatment agreement. This development highlights the unique qualities of Western Australia as a top global mining jurisdiction, where mining operators can leverage efficient permitting, skilled mining labor, available capital and underutilized processing plants to potentially bring mineral deposits into production within three to five years. Horseshoe Lights is expected to be the seventh of nine royalty-linked Western Australian gold deposits to enter production between mid-2024 and mid-2026 - underscoring the sustained momentum in our Australian gold royalty portfolio."

Figure 1 - Gold Surface Materials covered by Option Agreement (colored yellow and green)

(Source: https://horseshoemetals.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Option-Exercised-Gold-Surface-Materials-Processing-Rights.pdf )

Horseshoe Lights Option Exercised for Gold Surface Materials Processing

Vox holds an uncapped 3.0% Net Smelter Return royalty over the Horseshoe Lights copper-gold project in Western Australia, operated by Horseshoe Metals.

On June 12, 2025, Horseshoe Metals announced that Melody Gold Pty Ltd (" Melody ") has exercised its option to secure an exclusive licence to process up to 500,000 tonnes per annum of gold-bearing surface materials at the Horseshoe Lights copper-gold Project. The initial term is three years, with an option to extend. In addition: The Horseshoe Lights accommodation camp recently recommissioned to support Melody's planned activities and Horseshoe Metals' Direct Shipping Operation (" DSO ") copper start-up; Cash flow from gold processing to support Horseshoe Metals' near-term acceleration of copper exploration, development and DSO start-up at Horseshoe Lights; Melody has advised it intends to treat up to 500,000 tonnes per annum in its proposed retreatment of the Gold Surface Materials, utilising gravity recovery to produce a gold-copper-silver concentrate; and Horseshoe Metals' Director, Kate Stoney, commented: "This is a strategic step forward for the business, as we look to unlock the value of our gold surface materials and capture early cash flow opportunities that will help expedite the re-development of the Horseshoe Lights Copper asset in Western Australia. We look forward to working with Melody and reporting on further operational progress as activity ramps up at Horseshoe Lights over the coming months."

Vox Management Summary: The Horseshoe Lights royalty project is being fast-tracked towards potential first production in late 2025, with the commencement of gold surface materials processing expected to commence by Melody in the coming months. This toll processing licence deal with Melody is a great example of how Western Australian mining projects are able to be fast-tracked into production, relative to other jurisdictions. Once ramped up to the expected 500,000 tonnes per annum gold processing rate, Vox anticipates that the gold stockpile operation will generate meaningful annual royalty revenues and de-risk the development of the larger Horseshoe Lights copper-gold project.

Figure 2 - Horseshoe Lights Project Infrastructure

(Source: https://horseshoemetals.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Infrastructure-Recommissioning-Well-Advanced-at-HSL.pdf)

Western Australia ("WA") Gold Mining Market Update

The market for Australian gold developers and producers remains very robust with the spot gold price at A$5,228/ounce as of June 19 th , 2025. As of May 2025, the WA resources sector hit a new peak in employment, including: 135,693 on-site full-time-equivalent (" FTE ") mining positions, plus 4,263 on-site FTE positions in exploration roles, with Gold mining accounting for ~31,884 FTE positions, up by ~1,800 job growth YoY 2 .

There are 107 major national projects, including gold-related initiatives, which were categorized as committed or advanced in feasibility and expected to proceed by 2029 3 .

Specifically, in WA, there are approximately 48 advanced/in-pipeline projects, which are forecasted to demand ~11,065 new workers by 2029 3 .

High gold prices have accelerated the development of several WA gold royalty projects in 2024 and 2025, and this is expected to continue over the coming year. From mid-2024 to mid-2026, Vox management expects nine royalty-linked gold deposits to commence production, as summarised below:

Gold Deposit (Royalty-linked) Operator Year Royalty Acquired

(by Vox) Mining Commenced / Expected to Commence Processing Plant Myhree Black Cat Syndicate 2020 Q3 2024 Paddington

(tolling) Rayjax Evolution Mining 2024 Q3 2024 Mungari Plutonic East UG Catalyst Metals 2023 Q1 2025 Plutonic Boundary Black Cat Syndicate 2020 Q1 2025 Lakewood Castle Hill Evolution Mining 2024 Q2 2025 Mungari Horseshoe Lights (gold stockpiles) Horseshoe Metals 2023 Q4 2025 Melody Gold (tolling) Bruno-Lewis Genesis Minerals 2022 Q4 2025 Laverton Myhree UG Black Cat Syndicate 2020 H1 2026 Lakewood Mt Ida Aurenne Group 2020 H2 2026 Mt Ida

Table 1 - Mining Commencement Timing at Royalty-linked WA Gold Deposits

(Source: Vox management, based on operator guidance & filings)

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

