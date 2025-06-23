RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries Announces $1.7 Million in Follow-On Orders from Tier 1 Wireless Carrier Customer

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it has received $1.7 million in orders for integrated small cell shrouds and related materials from a Tier 1 wireless carrier customer.

These additional orders add to RFI's already solid backlog. The Company expects to begin shipping systems included in these orders later this fiscal year.

Robert Dawson, CEO of RF Industries, commented, "As we announced with our second quarter earnings, we believe that our momentum in the market is accelerating especially in high-value solutions like DAC thermal cooling and integrated small cell shrouds. This latest round of orders for our fully integrated small cell shrouds from a Tier 1 wireless carrier is further testament of our customers' strong reception to our innovative solutions, and our ability to drive continued sales growth through a diverse range of solutions, customers, and markets.

"We are distinguishing RFI in the marketplace with solutions that are technologically advanced and cost effective. In the small cell category, our highly configurable platforms optimize customer projects, saving time and effort while minimizing costly installation errors and reducing maintenance expenses. By managing the manufacturing operations and supply chain for almost all components of small cell concealment solutions, we ensure the timely delivery of these solutions to meet the critical installation schedules of our customers. I believe our strong customer value proposition will continue to create further momentum moving forward."

RF Industries specializes in designing mid-pole and pole-top concealment shrouds for small cell equipment, including radios, combiners, antennas, power distribution units, and all required interconnect cabling. RFI offers a complete turnkey integration service by pre-assembling these shrouds in controlled environments.

For more information on our Concealment Solutions, please visit: https://rfindustries.com/concealment-solutions/

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components used in commercial applications such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our expectations about profitability, revenues, industry trends, markets and demand for our products, backlog, financial goals, growth opportunities and the expected benefits and desirability of our products, in each case which are subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's cash and liquidity needs; ability to continue as a going concern, non-compliance with terms and covenants in our credit facility; changes in the telecommunications industry and materialization and timing of expected network buildouts; timing and breadth of new products; our ability to realize increased sales; successfully integrating new products and teams; our ability to execute on its go-to-market strategies and channel models; our reliance on certain distributors and customers for a significant portion of anticipated revenues; the impact of existing and additional future tariffs imposed by U.S. and foreign nations; our ability to expand our OEM relationships; our ability to continue to deliver newly designed and custom fiber optic and cabling products to principal customers; our ability to maintain strong margins and diversify our customer base; our ability to initiate operating efficiencies, cost savings and expense reductions; our ability to address the changing needs of the market and capitalize on new market opportunities; our ability to add value to our customer's needs; the success of any product launches; and our ability to increase revenue, gross margins or obtain profitability in a timely manner. Further discussion of these and other potential risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to the Company on the date they are published, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or new information after the date of this release.

RF Industries Contact:

Peter Yin

SVP and CFO

(858) 549-6340

rfi@rfindustries.com

IR Contact:

Donni Case

Financial Profiles, Inc.

(310) 622-8224

RFIL@finprofiles.com

SOURCE: RF Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/rf-industries-announces-1.7-million-in-follow-on-orders-from-tier-1-wi-1041537