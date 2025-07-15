RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries Announces $2.3 Million in Follow-On Orders from Leading Aerospace Company

RFI's next-gen custom cabling solutions engineered to highest, mission-critical standards

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL) ("RFI" "Company"), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced it has received $2.3 million in follow-on orders at the Company's Cables Unlimited division for custom cabling solutions from a leading aerospace company.

Robert Dawson, CEO of RF Industries, commented, "We are pleased to receive the latest in a series of multiple follow-on orders from this leader in aerospace technology. RFI has earned a reputation for its product reliability and advanced technology, and these orders further validate that our team can meet the extreme challenges of mission-critical standards. Custom cabling solutions are a vital part of many industrial applications including in the aerospace market. Product specifications for industrial connectivity solutions commonly need to meet requirements like radiation resistance and extreme temperature swings, while being lightweight and compact at the same time. Aerospace is an exciting end-market for us, and we believe it presents significant long-term opportunity for RFI. As evidenced by this and other recently announced market wins, we are positioning our broad and innovative solutions offering to deliver continued sales growth through a diverse range of applications, customers, and markets. We appreciate the trust and partnership of our customers, and many thanks to the RFI team for the strong and consistent execution that drives growth and should create long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders."

These additional orders further add to RFI's already solid backlog. The Company expects to begin shipping a portion of these orders later this fiscal year.

About RF Industries

Connecting the next generation with tomorrow's technology. RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include high-performance components used in commercial applications such as RF connectors and adapters, RF passives including dividers, directional couplers and filters, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and New Jersey. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to future events. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning our expectations about profitability, revenues, industry trends, markets and demand for our products, backlog, financial goals, growth opportunities and the expected benefits and desirability of our products, in each case which are subject to a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the Company's cash and liquidity needs; ability to continue as a going concern, non-compliance with terms and covenants in our credit facility; changes in the telecommunications industry and materialization and timing of expected network buildouts; timing and breadth of new products; our ability to realize increased sales; successfully integrating new products and teams; our ability to execute on its go-to-market strategies and channel models; our reliance on certain distributors and customers for a significant portion of anticipated revenues; the impact of existing and additional future tariffs imposed by U.S. and foreign nations; our ability to expand our OEM relationships; our ability to continue to deliver newly designed and custom fiber optic and cabling products to principal customers; our ability to maintain strong margins and diversify our customer base; our ability to initiate operating efficiencies, cost savings and expense reductions; our ability to address the changing needs of the market and capitalize on new market opportunities; our ability to add value to our customer's needs; the success of any product launches; and our ability to increase revenue, gross margins or obtain profitability in a timely manner. Further discussion of these and other potential risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to the Company on the date they are published, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or new information after the date of this release.

RF Industries Contact:

Peter Yin

SVP and CFO

(858) 549-6340

rfi@rfindustries.com

IR Contact:

Donni Case

Financial Profiles, Inc.

(310) 622-8224

RFIL@finprofiles.com

