Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its first 2025 drill hole at the Reliance Gold Project. Drill hole DDH25-109 successfully intersected a wide strongly mineralized portion of the Imperial Zone within a 185 metre ("m") undrilled gap of the Royal Shear. In addition, this hole tested and intersected the up-dip extension of the gabbro-hosted Lower Imperial Discovery which was previously reported in hole DDH24-106.

Highlights include:

DDH25-109 returned 6.74 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 0.16% antimony ("Sb") over 21.8 m, including 10.11 gpt gold and 0.25% Sb over 12.4 m from the Imperial Zone commencing at 336 m downhole depth. This approximate true width intersection is a 65 m up-dip step-out from DDH24-106 that returned 3.51 gpt gold over 6.7 m ( see news release December 16, 2024 ). Successfully discovered a wide high-grade portion of Imperial Zone at depth. Excellent high-grade sample-to-sample continuity through the 12.4 m higher grade portion of this intersection (see Figure 1 below). Confirms strong lateral mineralization continuity within a previously undrilled 185 m gap at Imperial. Imperial Zone is now demonstrated to be continuously mineralized from surface to 530 m down-dip . The Imperial Zone remains open to expansion down-dip and along strike to the northwest and southeast. Testing extensions along strike to the southeast are in progress. Other high-grade veins intersected in this hole include: 7.89 gpt gold over 1.0 m commencing at 380 m downhole depth 54.90 gpt gold over 0.8 m commencing at 400.7 m downhole depth.

from the commencing at 336 m downhole depth. Extension of the Lower Imperial "Gabbro" Zone confirmed : The same hole intersected 18.90 gpt gold and 0.16% Sb over 0.9 m commencing at 534 m downhole depth about 120 m up-dip from the Lower Imperial "Gabbro hosted" discovery in DDH24-106 returning 7.18 gpt gold over 8.3 m, including 28.08 gpt gold over 1.7 m . Thicker sequences of gabbro with gold bearing structures are confirmed at depth and the mineralized structures in the footwall of the Royal Shear remain open for expansion in all directions.

:

"The impressively mineralized Royal Shear structure continues to deliver with another excellent drill intersection," stated Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO of Endurance Gold Corporation. "These results from DDH25-109 fall within the top ten best intersections drilled to date at Reliance and this hole continues to grow the size and tonnage potential along the 1.5 km strike and 1.1 km vertical extent of the Royal Shear gold-antimony system."

The 2025 diamond drilling program has four holes completed to date for a total of 1,975 m drilled. Results are pending for the three completed holes. Drilling is active in the area between the Imperial and Lower Crown zones to extend the mineralized trends along strike and near to surface.

All drill assay results are reported as core length intervals. True composite widths are estimated at 90% to 100% of core length. Highlighted intervals are reported in Table 1 below and 2025 target areas are shown on the Royal Shear inclined longitudinal section in Figure 2 and Imperial Zone Cross Section in Figure 3.

In other ongoing activities, mineral resource modeling is progressing and representative metallurgical samples are being collected for upcoming testwork. Soil sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping are ongoing on the eastern Olympic structures and the southeast extension of the Royal Shear Trend. Approximately 1,000 soil samples have been collected to date.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold are re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.

Endurance Gold monitors QA/QC by inserting blanks, certified standards and pulp duplicates into the sample stream. The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Table 1 - 2025 Significant Composite DDH Assays Results

Hole number From To Width Au ppm Sb % DDH25-109 336.0 357.8 21.8 6.74 0.16 includes 339.3 351.7 12.4 10.11 0.25 DDH25-109 380.0 381.0 1.0 7.89 0.02 DDH25-109 400.7 401.5 0.8 54.90 0.03 DDH25-109 534.0 534.9 0.9 18.90 0.16





Figure 1: Reliance Property - DDH25-109 Imperial Zone - Individual Assay Results

Figure 2: Reliance Property - Royal Shear Inclined Longitudinal - 2025 Drill Targeting Areas

Figure 3: Reliance Property - Royal Shear - Imperial Zone Cross-Section

