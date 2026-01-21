Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results from prospecting and soil sampling surveys conducted on its 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project (the "Reliance Project" or "Project") during the 2025 season. The road accessible Project is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge within the historic Bridge River Mining Camp.

The Company recently announced an Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 19.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.30 grams per tonne ("gpt") Au, for 1.45 million ounces of contained gold ("MRE") hosted within the regional scale brittle-ductile Royal Shear Structural complex ("Royal Shear Trend") (see MRE Disclaimer).

Highlights:

New Eagle Offset Anomaly : Commencing 500 metres south of the recently reported MRE. 1,300 m x 500 m wide geochemical soil anomaly with anomalous gold, arsenic and antimony. Rock grabs up to 8.16 gpt gold in poorly exposed area of silicified and altered mafic volcanics. Interpreted as a structural offset and continuation of the Royal Shear Trend.

: Olympic Geochemical Anomalies: The historic 1940's era Kelvin and Leckie-Macgee workings and surface outcrops were relocated with rock grabs up to 4.57 gpt gold and 6.26 gpt gold , respectively. The potential of the historic Kelvin structure was enhanced with three (3) new, previously undocumented, mineralized structures discovered in the Kelvin area with rock grabs up to 25.1 gpt gold, 17.35 gpt gold, and 8.49 gpt gold . New one square kilometer Whisky Jack soil anomaly was identified and subsequently prospected with encouraging bedrock rock grabs and one chip sample of 8.58 gpt gold over 1.6 metres ("m") . Whisky Jack is located 1,200 m southeast of the Enigma prospect which previously returned grab samples up to 9.66 gpt gold and 11.90% antimony from quartz-stibnite veins hosted in a wide ankerite-altered shear zone.



"Our disciplined exploration strategy, which includes this program of systematic property-scale geochemical surveys, has successfully delivered high-priority drill targets over several large areas. These targets, supported by encouraging gold values in rock samples, indicate potential for significant undiscovered gold endowment at the Reliance Project" said Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO. "Three of these new geochemical targets are comparable or larger in size to the geochemical anomaly associated with the inaugural Reliance Mineral Resource Estimate announced earlier this week, indicating potential to see Reliance deliver additional new discoveries."

During 2025, the Company conducted prospecting, geologic mapping, and rock, soil and channel sampling along the Royal Shear Trend beyond the southern extent of the recently announced Reliance MRE, and secondly, covering a large area on the Olympic Claims. The goal of the 2025 program was to generate new drill targets through expanding and infilling geochemical anomalies developed by the Company in prior seasons. Over 1,500 soil samples and 190 rock samples were collected in 2025 and analyzed, resulting in a new significant geochemical anomaly being recognized 500 m south of the current MRE (the "Eagle Offset Anomaly"). Concurrently, the generative exploration work on the Olympic Claims advanced previously defined geochemical anomalies to new drill-ready targets at the Enigma, Kelvin and Leckie-Macgee showings, and similarly outlined a new one square kilometer sized Whisky Jack geochemical anomaly with a bedrock channel sample returning 8.58 gpt gold over 1.6 m.

Eagle Offset Anomaly

The Eagle Offset geochemical anomaly is 1,300 m in length and 500 m wide. The anomaly is defined by 332 talus-fines soil samples, 54 rock grab samples, and a coincidental airborne magnetic anomaly. The Eagle Offset anomaly is situated 500 m south of the Eagle Zone and the Reliance MRE. The anomaly is interpreted to be either a fault offset of the Royal Shear Trend mineralizing structure that hosts the Reliance MRE, or a new poorly exposed mineralized structure that is sub-parallel to the Royal Shear. This target has no previous exploration history. The Company is planning a comprehensive drilling and trenching program to test the bedrock source of the anomaly.

All talus-fines soil samples were analyzed at the Project site using a portable XRF analyzer (Evident Vanta pXRF). Previous work by the Company has shown that the pXRF returns reproducible values for arsenic analysis that, at Reliance, are a reliable proxy for gold due to the well documented geostatistical gold-arsenic correlation. The 332 soil samples defining the Eagle Offset anomaly returned an average pXRF arsenic value of 123 ppm, and a maximum value of 2,835 ppm arsenic. As part of the Company's quality assurance program, a subset of 226 soil samples was sent to ALS Global to analyze a full suite of elements including gold and antimony. The 226 soil samples within the anomaly returned an average of 63 ppb gold and 20 ppm antimony, with a maximum of 5,170 ppb gold and 557 ppm antimony.

The Eagle Offset anomaly has minimal bedrock exposure due to thick deposits of talus, transported glacial till, and volcanic tephra ash. Mapping and prospecting discovered local rare outcrops exhibiting ankerite, sericite, and silica altered mafic volcanic rock with narrow, quartz-carbonate-pyrite-arsenopyrite-stibnite veinlets, a setting similar to Imperial and Eagle. A total of 54 rock grab samples from bedrock were collected and sent to ALS Global for assay analysis. Twelve (12) of the bedrock grab samples returned gold analysis greater than 0.5 gpt gold with a maximum value of 8.16 gpt gold.

The original Royal Shear soil anomaly associated with the current MRE together with the Eagle Offset soil anomaly have a combined mineralized and geochemical surface trend of 3.5 km, commencing at the Imperial Zone in the north through to the southern extent of Eagle Offset anomaly in the south (See Figure 1).

Olympic Anomalies

During the 2025 season, the Company also conducted geologic mapping, prospecting, soil sampling, and cultural assessment surveys within the Olympic Claims. These activities aimed to expand and enhance the geological knowledge of previously identified gold-arsenic-antimony geochemical anomalies and to collaborate with Xwísten First Nation in completing cultural assessment studies initiated during the 2023 field season.

Local areas of the Olympic Claims are covered by thicker glacial-fluvial till deposits that can be challenging for geochemical surveys. In 2025, a total of 621 soil samples were collected in two separate surveys. The first survey consisted of 195 talus-fines samples collected and analyzed using the portable XRF analyzer primarily in the Kelvin area that has minimal till cover. The second survey consisted of 426 till samples collected over the eastern portion of the Olympic Claims in areas with thicker till cover. The till samples were analyzed by a weak Ionic Leach digestion technique at ALS Global (method ME-MS23). Concurrent with the soil sampling programs, geologists collected 107 rock grab samples for assay analysis at ALS Global. To date, the Company has collected 1,298 talus-fines samples, 751 weak leach till samples, 345 biogeochemical Douglas Fir samples, and 138 rock grab samples on the Olympic Claims.

Detailed geologic mapping and prospecting on the geochemical targets has resulted in drill-ready exploration targets at the Kelvin, Leckie-Macgee, and Enigma showings, while soil sampling surveys and follow-up prospecting has resulted in the discovery of the Whisky Jack geochemical anomaly (see Figure 2). The Whisky Jack anomaly is approximately one square-kilometer in size, primarily covered by glacial-fluvial till, and is defined by weak ionic leach sampling of the till horizon. Hand dug test pits on the anomaly in an area where the thick till is incised by a creek exposed bedrock that exhibited strong ankerite alteration and shearing. Chip sampling across a 1.6 m wide altered shear returned 8.58 gpt gold.

Rock sampling and prospecting across the Olympic Claims resulted in 25 rock grab and chip samples that returned greater than 1.0 gpt gold. The location of all high-grade gold surface samples are on Figure 3. Detailed mapping and prospecting in the Kelvin area has also discovered a total of four (4) mineralized surface structures at Kelvin (see Figure 4). Table 1 below lists high-grade gold samples collected by the Company on the Olympic Claims since 2022.

With the benefit of the cultural assessment surveys initiated in 2023, the Company submitted a multi-year exploration permit application with the BC Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals that will enable a substantial drilling program to test these multiple targets on the Olympic Claims.

Table 1 Significant Rock Grab Samples (Olympic Claims)

MRE Disclaimer and Qualified Person

The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") was prepared for Endurance Gold Corp. by Ginto Consulting Ltd. in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Please see the news release dated January 19, 2026, for additional disclosure for the MRE with an effective date of January 8, 2026.

Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources estimated will be converted into mineral reserves. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

The CIM definitions were followed for the classification of the mineral resources. The inferred mineral resources have a lower level of confidence and must not be converted to mineral reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties.

Talus-fines samples were collected by hand using a shovel and/or grub hoe to excavate up to two metres of pumice tephra-ash that covers the Property. Due to the relatively young age of the tephra-ash deposit there is no mature soil development above this tephra-ash horizon. Soil samples were dried and screened at the Property under the supervision of geologist. The undersized fraction of the sample was analyzed by an Vanta XRF Analyzer which is capable of measuring elements from concentrations as low as single parts per million (ppm). Duplicate pXRF analysis was conducted on a select set of the duplicate split samples to test for reproducibility. The pXRF analysis does not return quantifiable gold but previous work by the Company has shown that arsenic mineralization has a strong positive correlation with gold mineralization. A subset of talus-fines samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, where they were analyzed by method AuME-TL43 to validate pXRF arsenic values and to report gold analysis down to 1 ppb gold.

Till samples collected were collected using plastic sampling tools to minimize contamination. No onsite processing of the samples occurred, and the samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver where they were analyzed with their Ionic Leach method (ME-MS23).

To integrate multiple soil geochemical datasets for visualization, arsenic-in-soil Response Ratios were calculated to normalize variations arising from sampling different soil regolith horizons and utilizing differing analytical techniques. For each dataset, the arsenic background value was established as the lowest quartile within that dataset. Subsequently, the Response Ratio for each sample point was determined by dividing its arsenic concentration by the predetermined background value.

Grab Samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade from the area sampled. Since 2020, all rock samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Figure 1: Reliance Gold Project: Eagle Offset Surface Geochemical Anomaly

Figure 2: Olympic Soil Geochemical Anomalies

Figure 3: Olympic Rock Grabs and Channel Results

Figure 4: Olympic Kelvin Prospect Detail: Bedrock Grab Sample Results

