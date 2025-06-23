Arrive AI Inc.: Arrive AI Celebrates Nasdaq Debut by Ringing Opening Bell with Early Supporters, Pioneering the Future of Autonomous Delivery

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) - a pioneering autonomous delivery network anchored by Arrive Points - is set to mark a pivotal moment in its journey by ringing Nasdaq's opening bell on July 3, 2025. More than 300 of the company's foundational investors, alongside team members, will join the celebration, highlighting the incredible support that fueled Arrive AI's ascent to the public market.

"This isn't just about ringing a bell; it's a testament to the vision and unwavering belief of our early investors who stood with us every step of the way," said Arrive CEO Dan O'Toole. "This landmark achievement is for everyone who joined our journey and made this moment possible. We are the real 'we the people' story!"

Arrive AI officially began publicly trading on May 15, 2025.

The company is rapidly transforming the autonomous delivery landscape with its Arrive Points, intelligent, networked smart mailboxes that serve as universal access points for both traditional and autonomous deliveries. This proprietary network offers an ever-growing suite of services, ranging from real-time data tracking, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to support shippers, delivery services and autonomous networks. The system seamlessly integrates with smart home devices such as doorbells, lighting and security systems, to streamline and secure the entire last-mile delivery experience.

O'Toole's journey from designing the prototype Arrive Point on a napkin to ringing the Nasdaq bell began in 2014 when he sought U.S. Patent Office protection for his smart mailbox design. In doing so, he edged out Amazon by four days and other industry leaders by weeks. He secured that foundational patent in 2017 and has continued to refine the product and has also developed an AI-driven network and platform.

Arrive AI now holds eight patents for its proprietary technology. Six additional patents are pending. Arrive AI has a total of 58 patents pending for its ALM solution filed across 22 countries and has secured several trademarks. See details at https://www.arriveai.com/intellectual-property.

The latest patent highlights the Arrive Points' cutting-edge capabilities, including:

Climate control: Ensuring the integrity of sensitive deliveries,

Battery charging and exchange station: Supporting the evolving needs of autonomous vehicles,

Advanced safety features: A collector for identifying explosive materials and anthrax, and ultraviolet and ozone applicators to eradicate disease, viruses and harmful materials, and

Comprehensive monitoring: Weather monitoring; vehicle and package tracking; facial recognition camera and software for both humans and pets; local two-way speakers; and integrated flood light and strobe LED lighting.

Arrive AI is actively collaborating with leaders in the healthcare industry where efficiency, accuracy and security are paramount for deliveries. O'Toole emphasizes the platform's vast potential for data tracking and other services, solidifying its position as a universal access point for the entire autonomous logistics industry.

