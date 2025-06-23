

PERTH (SCOTLAND) (dpa-AFX) - SSE Plc (SSE.L), a Scottish energy company, said on Monday that it will invest 17.5 billion pounds over five years to 2027 to build the infrastructure, create jobs, support the supply chain, and boost innovation.



Martin Pibworth, Chief Executive designate at SSE Plc, said: 'With important decisions on energy policy expected in the weeks ahead, we hope to see a continued focus on unlocking investment that drives growth.'



The company's statement follows the publication of the UK government's Modern Industrial Strategy, which plans to slash electricity bills of over 7,000 British businesses by up to 25% from 2027.



The modern industrial strategy aims to tackle the 2 biggest hurdles of the British industries: high electricity prices and long waits for grid connections. With these plans, the government expects to boost investments and create skilled jobs in the UK.



