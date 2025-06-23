Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDCX) ("Medicus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Smith as Chief Operating Officer.

Andrew joins Medicus with over three decades of experience and is an accomplished C-suite professional with a successful track record as a leader in asset management and financial operations. Andrew, most recently, was the Chief Executive of SR Asset Management (SRAM) until its sale in 2024. Before joining SRAM in 2017, he was the Co-Head of Americas and Chief Operating Officer of Aberdeen Asset Management Inc. At Aberdeen, he held various roles including Chief Compliance Officer for their North American Closed End Funds as well as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for Aberdeen in the Americas. He currently sits on the board of HazelTree Fund Services and is an advisor to Code Registry.

Andrew holds an Executive MBA from INSEAD in Fountainebleau and received an HND in Accounting from Glasgow College of Commerce, Scotland.

"We are delighted to welcome Andrew to the leadership team," stated Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman and CEO. "Andrew's experience and expertise is very relevant and timely, as we expand our business and clinical development operations with active engagements in three continents."

The Company also announced that its phase 2 clinical study to non-invasively treat BCC using novel D-MNA (SKNJCT-003) has now randomized more than fifty (50) of the 90 patients expected to be enrolled in the study.

SKNJCT-003 Phase 2 clinical study is currently underway in nine (9) clinical sites across United States which commenced randomizing patients in August 2024. In March 2025, the Company also announced a positively trending interim analysis for SKNJCT-003 demonstrating more the 60% clinical clearance. The interim analysis was conducted after more than 50% of the then-targeted 60 patients in the study were randomized. The findings of the interim analysis are preliminary and may or may not correlate with the findings of the study once completed. In April 2025, the investigational review board increased the number of participants in SKNJCT-003 to Ninety (90) subjects. The Company also announced expanding clinical trial sites in Europe.

The Company also has a clinical design (SKNJCT-004) currently underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE). The study is expected to randomize 36 patients in four sites in UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (CCAD) is the principal investigator, along with Sheikh Shakbout Medical City (SSMC), Burjeel Medical City (BMC), and American Hospital of Dubai (AHD). Insights Research Organization and Solutions (IROS), a UAE-based contract research organization, is coordinating the clinical study for the Company. IROS is a M42 portfolio company.

In April 2025, the Company announced entering into a binding letter of intent to acquire Antev Ltd. ("Antev"), a UK-based late clinical stage biotech company, developing Teverelix, a next generation GnRH antagonist, as first in market product for cardiovascular high-risk advanced prostate cancer patients and patients with first acute urinary retention relapse (AURr) episodes due to enlarged prostate.

About Medicus Pharma Ltd:

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDCX) is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets.

SkinJect Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Medicus Pharma Ltd, is a development stage, life sciences company focused on commercializing novel, non-invasive treatment for basal cell skin cancer using patented dissolvable microneedle patch to deliver chemotherapeutic agent to eradicate tumors cells. The Company has completed a phase 1 safety & tolerability study (SKNJCT-001) in March of 2021, which met its primary objective of safety and tolerability; the study also describes the efficacy of the investigational product D-MNA, with six (6) participants experiencing complete response on histological examination of the resected lesion. The Company is currently conducting a randomized, controlled, double-blind, multicenter clinical study (SKNJCT-003) in United States and Europe. The Company has also commenced a randomized, controlled, double-blind, multicenter clinical study (SKNJCT-004) in UAE.

