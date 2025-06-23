Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("TTGI" or "the Company"), a global leader in Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) and partner enablement services, including an AI-powered prospecting and lead generation platform, is pleased to announce a major strategic alliance with Toronto-based Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI), a pioneering conversational AI company.

This partnership will see Syntheia AI join TTGI's global supplier resource pool, bringing advanced AI expertise to strengthen TTGI's internal technical, marketing, and partner delivery capabilities across its worldwide network of over 70 channel partners.

Key Highlights:

Syntheia AI's cutting-edge conversational AI and automation technologies will be integrated into TTGI's expanding TaaS portfolio, enhancing the Company's AI-driven solutions for its global partners and millions of end customers.

The alliance is designed to accelerate TTGI's transformation into a solutions-based business, leveraging Syntheia's proven AI capabilities to drive innovation, operational efficiency, and customer engagement at scale.

Syntheia AI will gain unprecedented access to TTGI's global distribution network, unlocking new markets and growth opportunities for both companies.

Doug Childress, Global CEO of TTGI stated, "This alliance marks a significant leap forward in our mission to deliver next-generation technology TaaS solutions. Syntheia AI's expertise will supercharge our AI initiatives, enabling our partners to offer even more value to their customers worldwide."

"Partnering with TTGI gives Syntheia AI the global reach and distribution channel to rapidly scale our conversational AI solutions. We look forward to driving digital transformation together and delivering measurable impact for businesses everywhere," said Tony Di Benedetto, Chairman and CEO of Syntheia AI.

This partnership underscores TTGI's commitment to innovation and its strategic focus on integrating best-in-class technologies to empower its channel partners and accelerate revenue growth. The collaboration is expected to deliver immediate and long-term value for both organizations and their stakeholders.

About Syntheia AI

Syntheia AI is a Toronto-based leader in conversational AI, specializing in advanced SaaS solutions that automate and enhance business communications for a wide range of industries including automotive, finance, logistics, and hospitality. Syntheia's flagship product, AssistantNLP, leverages state-of-the-art natural language processing to deliver human-like interactions, streamline workflows, and improve customer satisfaction. With a focus on security, scalability, and multilingual capabilities, Syntheia AI has processed over a million conversations since its 2023 beta launch, and continues to set new standards in AI-driven customer engagement. The company is publicly listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: SYAI) and is committed to driving innovation and digital transformation for businesses worldwide.

For more information, visit www.syntheia.ai or contact info@syntheia.ai.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.: "Let's get IT done."

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology- as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

