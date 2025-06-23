

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Factset Research Systems Inc. (FDS) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $148.54 million, or $3.87 per share. This compares with $158.13 million, or $4.09 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Factset Research Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.92 million or $4.27 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $585.52 million from $552.70 million last year.



Factset Research Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



