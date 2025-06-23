TCL Celebrates International Olympic Day with Donors' Wall Unveiling at Olympic Museum

Brand launches first global Olympic campaign with cross-continental performance by Urban Theory Dance Crew, bringing spirit of 'Inspiring Greatness' to life

SHENZHEN, China, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its first global celebration of Olympic Day as a Worldwide Olympic Partner, TCL was honoured in a ceremony on June 22 by being added to the Donors' Wall at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. Recognized for its contribution of smart devices and display solutions, including LED displays, smart interactive tablets and other products, TCL's donation will help to empower the development of sports and culture through innovative technology.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) including President Thomas Bach, President-elect Kirsty Coventry, and Angelita Teo, Olympic Museum Director, as well as Kevin Wang, Chief Operating Officer of TCL Technology. A commemorative marble stone, engraved with TCL's logo, was unveiled as a permanent addition to the wall, which honours organisations that have made outstanding contributions to the Olympic Museum.

Speaking at the unveiling, Kevin Wang said, "This donation reflects alignment between the Olympic spirit of 'Faster, Higher, Stronger-Together' and TCL's own commitment to 'Inspire Greatness'. Together, we strive to motivate people around the world, encouraging them to dare to be extraordinary. By enhancing the Olympic Museum's technology capabilities, we aspire to enrich the experience for visitors and immerse them in the rich legacy of the Olympic Games."

The unveiling follows TCL becoming the latest Worldwide Olympic Partner, with celebrations for Olympic Day further demonstrating its dedication to sporting culture, sustainable development and technological innovation within the Olympic Movement. As a relevant partner in the IOC's Olympic AI Agenda, TCL is set to enhance the action both on-site and at-home, including "Athlete Moments" that support athletes by connecting them with loved ones during competitions. TCL's products will also elevate the experience for both fans and athletes, from digital displays at the Olympic Games to household appliances in the Olympic Village.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: "To our friends from TCL, our partnership has begun so well. Our founder, Pierre de Coubertin, said Olympism is a way of life, blending sport and culture. Today you are joining the Olympic Museum. You are supporting museums around the world; and with today's commemorative stone unveiling, you are in great company. Thank you to our friends from TCL and we are looking forward to a great partnership. Thanks for joining the Olympic Museum and the TOP Programme - all the best to you, TCL, and all the best for our cooperation."

Inauguration of new IOC President is a new Olympic milestone

Further extending this collaboration, TCL was invited to witness the historic inauguration of Kirsty Coventry as the 10th IOC President on June 23, with Bach becoming IOC Honorary Life President. Coventry's groundbreaking leadership as the first female and first African IOC President marks a new chapter for the Olympic Movement. It also resonates with TCL's 'TCLforHer' initiative, a platform advocating for women's global visibility and empowerment in every aspect of their lives through technology and culture.

IOC President-elect Kirsty Coventry said: "It's truly an honour to be here with you all today. To the TCL family, thank you so much for this incredible donation. You told me that moving fast is something in the TCL spirit, and that is definitely something in the DNA of the Olympic Movement. We look forward to moving even faster with you in the future - as President Bach said, 'the sky is the limit'".

Global Campaign Ignites Shared Spirit of 'Inspiring Greatness' Through Dance

To bring the celebrations to audiences worldwide, TCL also launched its first global campaign marking Olympic Day, inspired by the IOC's Let's Move initiative encouraging people everywhere to get active and move together. Featuring a range of social media activations, the campaign includes a dynamic film bridging two future host cities of the Olympic Games and Olympic Winter Games through the power of TCL display technology. Wearing TCL RayNeo AR Glasses, a simultaneous flash mob performance by the acclaimed Urban Theory Dance Crew at Milan Cathedral and the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, connects audiences in Europe and America through innovative street dance and expressive storytelling. As an extension of the brand's 'TCLArt' initiative celebrating the power of artists to evoke emotion and shape the future, this unique activation blurs the lines of the real and virtual worlds, inspiring people to come together and embrace the joy of physical activity.

Leading up to the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, TCL will continue the momentum sparked by this campaign to build on its 30-year legacy in sport, furthering its collaboration with the IOC to support cultural engagement with cutting-edge technology and advance the Olympic Movement.

