

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices decreased for the fourth straight month in May, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Output prices in the manufacturing industry dropped 1.8 percent year-over-year in May, though slower than the 3.6 percent decrease in April.



Prices for vegetables and animal oils and fats plunged by 16.2 percent, and those for rubber and plastic products dropped by 2.6 percent.



On the other hand, factory gate prices for food products grew 6.3 percent from last year, and those for chemical and chemical products surged by 17.4 percent.



Prices for domestic sales increased 0.9 percent in May from a year ago, while export market prices dropped by 2.0 percent.



Data also showed that wholesale electricity prices rose 0.8 percent annually in May, and those for construction products increased by 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices moved up 0.8 percent, reversing a 1.4 percent fall in April. Further, this was the first increase in four months.



