

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UN Secretary-General António Guterres told an emergency meeting of the Security Council that massive overnight strikes by the United States on Iran's nuclear facilities only increase the risk of a wider war and 'serious damage to the international order.'



After ten days of airstrikes initiated by Israel aimed at crippling Iran's nuclear program which have led to deadly daily exchanges of missile fire between Tehran and Tel Aviv, the UN chief said that diplomacy must now prevail.



'We now risk descending into a rathole of retaliation after retaliation,' he said, responding to the US intervention overnight in support of Israel's military campaign, which targeted three facilities involved in uranium enrichment.



'We must act - immediately and decisively - to halt the fighting and return to serious, sustained negotiations on the Iran nuclear program,' Guterres added.



He told ambassadors the citizens of the wider Middle East region could not endure yet another cycle of destruction. Demanding a ceasefire, he also put Iran on notice that it must 'fully respect' the Non-Proliferation Treaty on the development of nuclear weapons as a cornerstone of peace and security worldwide.



Iran has consistently denied the allegation from Israel and others that its ambitions are to become a nuclear armed State, saying that it is developing atomic energy for purely peaceful purposes.



Israel, the US and Iran face a stark choice. 'One path leads to a wider war,' the UN chief continued, 'deeper human suffering and serious damage to the international order. The other leads to de-escalation, diplomacy and dialogue.'



The head of the UN's atomic energy watchdog, the IAEA, warned ambassadors the military strikes by Israel and the US on nuclear sites in Iran have badly compromised safety and could pose serious risks if the situation worsens.



International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi said the attacks had caused 'a sharp degradation in nuclear safety and security', even though there had been no radiation leaks which could potentially impact the public so far.



The IAEA chief warned ambassadors that if the short window of opportunity to return to dialogue closes then the destruction could be 'unthinkable' while the global nuclear non-proliferation regime 'as we know it could crumble and fall.'



