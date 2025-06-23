Anzeige
WKN: 588732 | ISIN: FI0009009617
eQ Oyj: eQ Plc Jouko Pölönen to start as CEO of eQ Plc on 1 September 2025

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release
23 June 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

eQ Plc announced on 5 May 2025, that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Jouko Pölönen as the company's CEO. Today, it has been agreed that Jouko Pölönen will assume the role of eQ Plc's CEO on 1 September 2025. He succeeds eQ Plc's interim CEO Janne Larma, who will continue as interim CEO until 31 August 2025. For the sake of clarity, we confirm that Janne Larma will continue as a member of the company's Board of Directors after the transition.

eQ Plc

Additional information: Juha Surve, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 9 6817 8733

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.6 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at www.eQ.fi.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
