eQ Oyj: eQ Plc Jouko Pölönen to start as CEO of eQ Plc on 1 September 2025

eQ Plc Stock Exchange Release

23 June 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

eQ Plc announced on 5 May 2025, that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Jouko Pölönen as the company's CEO. Today, it has been agreed that Jouko Pölönen will assume the role of eQ Plc's CEO on 1 September 2025. He succeeds eQ Plc's interim CEO Janne Larma, who will continue as interim CEO until 31 August 2025. For the sake of clarity, we confirm that Janne Larma will continue as a member of the company's Board of Directors after the transition.

