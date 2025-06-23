Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics Announces the Appointment of Warren Spector as Vice President Finance, Further Bolstering Leadership Team to Support Growth Strategy

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in ultrashort pulse directed energy and laser systems, today announced that Warren Spector has been appointed Vice President, Finance. The appointment of Spector follows the Company's recent additions to its board of directors, head of engineering, and a number of new finance and technical team members.

Spector brings extensive public and private company CFO experience and more than 30 years of comprehensive financial leadership to the role, having guided organizations through dynamic environments including acquisitions, emerging market positioning, restructuring, and capital raising. Most recently, Spector served as CFO for Crossroads Live Group, one of the world's leading producers of live large-scale theatrical entertainment. In this role, he was instrumental in building and strengthening the company's global financial capabilities, improving processes and operations, while leading the implementation of the company's financial planning system to support anticipated growth and scale.

"Warren is a trusted and accomplished finance leader with deep experience as chief financial officer across a number of diverse public and private businesses. His reputation for driving sustainable revenue and profit growth by leading from the front and building strong teams, makes him a perfect addition to Applied Energetics' senior leadership team," said Chris Donaghey, CEO of Applied Energetics. "His expertise will serve the Company and its shareholders well as we continue the transformative work we are doing to drive growth and value creation."

Commenting on his appointment, Spector said, "I look forward to joining Applied Energetics and working closely with the strong talent across the organization particularly within the finance team, to continue the Company's growth and success into the future."

Prior to joining Crossroads Live Group, Spector served as Chief Financial Officer of Raycom Media, one of the nation's largest privately-owned local media companies which was sold to Gray Television for $3.65 billion in 2018. From 2006 to 2013, Spector was Senior Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer of Barrington Broadcasting Group, a private equity owned provider of broadcast television services in 15 markets in 10 states. In 2013, Barrington was sold to Sinclair Broadcast Group. Prior to joining Barrington, Spector was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Fisher Communications, Inc., an integrated media company, where he led an executive team comprised of 3 operating subsidiaries and generating over $300 million in revenue. Spector began his career with Price Waterhouse and is a certified public accountant in the State of California (non-active). Spector is a member of the board of directors for a Disney Family Foundation, Brovo Spirits and Crossroads Live Group.

Spector earned his B.A. in Economics and a M.B.A. from the University of California at Los Angeles.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in optical fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies for countering drones, ISR sensors, hypersonic weapons, and other applications.

With 27 patents and 7 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. - Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

For more information about Applied Energetics and its innovative technologies, please visit www.appliedenergetics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

