Scholastic Corporation: Scholastic Provides Update on Strategic and Operational Initiatives

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL), the global children's publishing, education and media company, today provides an update on key strategic and operational initiatives to enhance shareholder value. These actions accelerate Scholastic's ongoing efforts to achieve greater profitability and long-term growth and reinforce the Company's commitment to efficient capital allocation. In addition, the Company announced that it now expects fiscal 2025 Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) in line with its original guidance of $140 million to $150 million and above its subsequently narrowed outlook, following successful cost management and solid execution in the fourth quarter.

"We are pleased with the meaningful progress our team has made over the past six months with the support and oversight of Scholastic's Board of Directors. As an organization, we have taken prudent actions with a focus on refining our organizational structure, reducing costs, optimizing capital allocation and enhancing shareholder value over the long-term. We look forward to discussing our progress in further detail, along with our fiscal 2026 outlook, on our fourth quarter earnings call in July," said Peter Warwick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Update on Strategic Initiatives

Scholastic completed an analysis of options to leverage its real estate assets in support of its capital allocation priorities, which include debt reduction and share repurchases. In furtherance of that initiative, the Company has retained Newmark Group to identify investment partners for a potential sale-leaseback transaction of all or part of its owned office and retail real estate in New York City. It is also evaluating potential financial advisors with respect to a similar transaction involving its distribution centers in Jefferson City, Missouri.

Over the past month, Scholastic reorganized its Children's Book and Education Solutions businesses, appointing new leaders with clear mandates to refine strategies, strengthen the organizations and improve financial results in fiscal 2026 and beyond. The Company remains focused on pursuing significant long-term growth opportunities in each business segment, leveraging Scholastic's brand, content and distribution channels, while also continuing to optimize each business in the near term.

Additionally, the Board's Nominating and Governance Committee is leading a search process to identify two new independent, experienced directors. Given the planned retirements of directors David Young and John Davies at the upcoming 2025 annual meeting of stockholders, the Board has been working with Korn Ferry, an internationally recognized executive search firm, to assist with the director search process. Scholastic, which has added five new, highly qualified independent directors to its eleven-member board in the last four years, remains committed to regular board refreshment to support the needs of its business and enhance the skills and expertise of its Board, with a focus on business transformation, growth strategies and capital allocation, as well as other initiatives to maximize shareholder value.

