NOVO NORDISK INC.: Novo Nordisk terminates collaboration with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. due to concerns about their illegal mass compounding and deceptive marketing

Collaboration of over one month has ended based on Hims & Hers deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy ® that put patient safety at risk

Novo Nordisk won't stop taking action to protect Americans from the dangers of illicit foreign active pharmaceutical ingredients in knock-off drugs

Efforts will continue to make authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy® directly available through NovoCare® Pharmacy to select telehealth organizations that share our commitment to safe and effective medical treatment for patients living with chronic diseases

PLAINSBORO, N.J., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Novo Nordisk announced today that the company will no longer be working with Hims & Hers Health, Inc., and that direct access to Wegovy® will no longer be available to Hims & Hers Health, Inc. via NovoCare® Pharmacy.

In late April, the FDA resolved the Wegovy® shortage based on its conclusion that Novo Nordisk is fully meeting current and projected nationwide demand for this medicine. In support of transitioning patients from knock-off compounded versions to authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy® through NovoCare® Pharmacy, Novo Nordisk began collaborating with telehealth companies. Over one month into the collaboration, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs under the false guise of "personalization" and are disseminating deceptive marketing that put patient safety at risk.

"Novo Nordisk is firm on our position and protecting patients living with obesity. When patients are prescribed semaglutide treatments by their licensed healthcare professional or a telehealth provider, they are entitled to receive authentic, FDA-approved and regulated Wegovy®," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, US Operations of Novo Nordisk Inc. "We will work with telehealth companies to provide direct access to Wegovy® that share our commitment to patient safety - and when companies engage in illegal sham compounding that jeopardizes the health of Americans, we will continue to take action."

Novo Nordisk is deeply concerned and is continuing to take proactive measures to keep US patients safe from knock-off drugs made with foreign illicit active pharmaceutical ingredients. Based on Novo Nordisk's investigation, the "semaglutide" active pharmaceutical ingredients that are in the knock-off drugs sold by telehealth entities and compounding pharmacies are manufactured by foreign suppliers in China. According to a report from the Brookings Institute, FDA has never authorized or approved the manufacturing processes used by any of these foreign suppliers to make semaglutide, nor has FDA ever reviewed or authorized the quality of the "semaglutide" they produce. The report also found that a "large share of [these Chinese suppliers] were never inspected by FDA, and many of those that were [inspected] had drug quality assurance violations." US patients should not be exposed to knock-off drugs made with unsafe and illicit foreign ingredients.

More information can be found on semaglutide.com.

About obesity

Obesity is a serious chronic, progressive, and complex disease that requires long-term management.1-3 One key misunderstanding is that this is a disease of just lack of willpower, when in fact there is underlying biology that may impede people with obesity from losing weight and keeping it off.2,3 Obesity is influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, social determinants of health, and the environment.4,5

The prevalence of overweight and obesity is a public health issue that has severe cost implications to healthcare systems.6,7 In the US, about 40% of adults live with obesity.8

About NovoCare® Pharmacy

NovoCare® Pharmacy provides cash-paying patients who have been prescribed Wegovy® with the ability to schedule shipments of their Wegovy® prescriptions directly to their home. Beyond convenient home delivery, NovoCare® also supports patients with benefit verification, refill reminders, and access to live support from a NovoCare® case manager. More information about NovoCare® Pharmacy is available at NovoCare® pharmacy | NovoCare®.

About Wegovy®?(semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg?

What is Wegovy®?

WEGOVY® (semaglutide) injection 2.4 mg is an injectable prescription medicine used with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity:

to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events such as death, heart attack, or stroke in adults with known heart disease and with either obesity or overweight.

that may help adults and children aged 12 years and older with obesity, or some adults with overweight who also have weight-related medical problems, to help them lose excess body weight and keep the weight off.

Wegovy® contains semaglutide and should not be used with other semaglutide-containing products or other GLP-1 receptor agonist medicines.

It is not known if Wegovy® is safe and effective for use in children under 12 years of age.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important information I should know about Wegovy®? Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

Possible thyroid tumors, including cancer. Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy ® and medicines that work like Wegovy ® caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy ® will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people

Tell your healthcare provider if you get a lump or swelling in your neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. These may be symptoms of thyroid cancer. In studies with rodents, Wegovy and medicines that work like Wegovy caused thyroid tumors, including thyroid cancer. It is not known if Wegovy will cause thyroid tumors or a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) in people Do not use Wegovy® if you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

Do not use Wegovy® if:

you or any of your family have ever had a type of thyroid cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) or if you have an endocrine system condition called Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia syndrome type 2 (MEN 2)

you have had a serious allergic reaction to semaglutide or any of the ingredients in Wegovy®

Before using Wegovy®, tell your healthcare provider if you have any other medical conditions, including if you:

have or have had problems with your pancreas or kidneys

have type 2 diabetes and a history of diabetic retinopathy

have or have had depression, suicidal thoughts, or mental health issues

are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation)

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Wegovy ® may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy ® 2 months before you plan to become pregnant

may harm your unborn baby. You should stop using Wegovy 2 months before you plan to become pregnant are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Wegovy® passes into your breast milk

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Wegovy® may affect the way some medicines work and some medicines may affect the way Wegovy® works. Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking other medicines to treat diabetes, including sulfonylureas or insulin. Wegovy® slows stomach emptying and can affect medicines that need to pass through the stomach quickly.

What are the possible side effects of Wegovy®?

Wegovy® may cause serious side effects, including:

inflammation of your pancreas (pancreatitis). Stop using Wegovy ® and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back

Stop using Wegovy and call your healthcare provider right away if you have severe pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that will not go away, with or without vomiting. You may feel the pain from your abdomen to your back gallbladder problems. Wegovy ® may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools

Wegovy may cause gallbladder problems, including gallstones. Some gallstones may need surgery. Call your healthcare provider if you have symptoms, such as pain in your upper stomach (abdomen), fever, yellowing of the skin or eyes (jaundice), or clay-colored stools increased risk of low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), especially those who also take medicines for diabetes such as insulin or sulfonylureas. This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy ® . Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery

This can be a serious side effect. Talk to your healthcare provider about how to recognize and treat low blood sugar and check your blood sugar before you start and while you take Wegovy . Signs and symptoms of low blood sugar may include dizziness or light-headedness, blurred vision, anxiety, irritability or mood changes, sweating, slurred speech, hunger, confusion or drowsiness, shakiness, weakness, headache, fast heartbeat, or feeling jittery kidney problems (kidney failure). In people who have kidney problems, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems to get worse. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration

In people who have kidney problems, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting may cause a loss of fluids (dehydration), which may cause kidney problems to get worse. It is important for you to drink fluids to help reduce your chance of dehydration severe stomach problems. Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy ® . Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away.

Stomach problems, sometimes severe, have been reported in people who use Wegovy . Tell your healthcare provider if you have stomach problems that are severe or will not go away. serious allergic reactions. Stop using Wegovy ® and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat

Stop using Wegovy and get medical help right away, if you have any symptoms of a serious allergic reaction, including swelling of your face, lips, tongue, or throat; problems breathing or swallowing; severe rash or itching; fainting or feeling dizzy; or very rapid heartbeat change in vision in people with type 2 diabetes. Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy ®

Tell your healthcare provider if you have changes in vision during treatment with Wegovy increased heart rate. Wegovy ® can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes

Wegovy can increase your heart rate while you are at rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you feel your heart racing or pounding in your chest and it lasts for several minutes depression or thoughts of suicide. You should pay attention to any mental changes, especially sudden changes in your mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you

You should pay attention to any mental changes, especially sudden changes in your mood, behaviors, thoughts, or feelings. Call your healthcare provider right away if you have any mental changes that are new, worse, or worry you food or liquid getting into the lungs during surgery or other procedures that use anesthesia or deep sleepiness (deep sedation). Wegovy® may increase the chance of food getting into your lungs during surgery or other procedures. Tell all your healthcare providers that you are taking Wegovy® before you are scheduled to have surgery or other procedures

The most common side effects of Wegovy® may include: nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, constipation, stomach (abdomen) pain, headache, tiredness (fatigue), upset stomach, dizziness, feeling bloated, belching, low blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes, gas, stomach flu, heartburn, and runny nose or sore throat.

Please see Medication Guide and Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, for Wegovy® at https://www.novo-pi.com/wegovy.pdf

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company that's been making innovative medicines to help people with diabetes lead longer, healthier lives for more than 100 years. This heritage has given us experience and capabilities that also enable us to drive change to help people defeat other serious chronic diseases such as obesity, rare blood, and endocrine disorders. We remain steadfast in our conviction that the formula for lasting success is to stay focused, think long-term, and do business in a financially, socially, and environmentally responsible way. With a US presence spanning 40 years, Novo Nordisk US is headquartered in New Jersey and employs over 10,000 people throughout the country across 12 manufacturing, R&D and corporate locations in eight states plus Washington DC. For more information, visit novonordisk-us.com, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Novo Nordisk is committed to the responsible use of our semaglutide-containing medicines which represent distinct products with different indications, dosages, prescribing information, titration schedules, and delivery forms. These products are not interchangeable and should not be used outside of their approved indications. Learn more at semaglutide.com.

