

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The Department of State has issued a Worldwide Caution Security Alert advising U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.



The State Department updated the Worldwide Caution Security Alert in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Iran causing disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East.



The U.S. citizens worldwide have been advised to exercise increased caution as there is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad.



Iran had warned that it will retaliate against US military strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites at the weekend.



A spokesperson for the country's top armed forces commander was quoted by media as saying Iran would respond with 'powerful and targeted operations that will inflict heavy, regretful, and unpredictable consequences.' 'Gambler Trump, you can start this war, but we will be the ones who end it.'



In a separate update, the Department of State said the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem and Branch Office Tel Aviv will not be open to provide emergency U.S. passport services on Monday.



U.S. citizens seeking to depart Israel or the West Bank have been advised to take the first available option, even if it is not their first choice of destination.



The U.S. Embassy said that third parties are assisting U.S. citizens in departing Israel overland to Jordan and Egypt and by sea to Cyprus. 'While we are not able to endorse any providers, we know some have been able to successfully help U.S. citizens. The U.S. Embassy is also aware that there are commercial opportunities to depart Israel by ship, and U.S. citizens should check local media if other commercial opportunities arise to depart as we may not be able to provide the information before such travel options sell out.'



Israel's Ben Gurion Airport remains closed, and there are still no regularly scheduled commercial or charter flights operating from there.



