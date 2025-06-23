New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Amrize begins trading on the NYSE

NEW YORK, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on June 22nd

Equities are fractionally lower Monday morning after the U.S. took direct action to eliminate Iran's nuclear program over the weekend. On Saturday, President Trump announced the U.S. struck three Iranian nuclear sites.

The strait of Hormuz, situated between Iran and Oman, is a major trade route for global oil shipments. How Iran responds and the availability of the passageway could impact markets around the world, including U.S. gas prices.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubion Sunday called for the Chinese Government to prevent Iran from closing the strait. The world's second largest economy is Iran's most important oil customer.

Today, the NYSE welcomes a new company. Building solutions firm Amrize starts trading after completing its spin-off from Holcim. Amrize will trade under the ticker symbol AMRZ.

Opening Bell

Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) celebrates its debut as an independent, publicly traded company

Closing Bell

ISDA marks its 40th anniversary

