Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholdings 23-Jun-2025 / 13:48 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company") Director/PDMR Shareholdings This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation. The Company annnounces that on 19 June 2025 the Executive Directors and persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") detailed below were granted conditional share awards under the Company's Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019 (the "BDBP") and/or the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2020 (the "LTIP"). i. Following publication of the Company's financial results for FY2025 and determination of the bonus outcome, awards over 40p "A" Ordinary Shares under the BDBP were granted to the Executive Directors as set out in the notifications below in respect of any bonus in excess of 75% of salary. The awards will normally vest three years from the date of grant and dividend equivalents will accrue up until the vesting date. The calculation of the awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 18 June 2025 being GBP5.908 for "A" Ordinary Shares. ii. Awards under the LTIP were granted to Executive Directors and PDMRs as set out in the notifications below. All awards are over a combination of both 40p "A" Ordinary Shares and 4p "B" Ordinary Shares. The calculation of the awards is based on the five day average price of the middle market quotations ending 18 June 2025, being GBP5.908 for "A" Ordinary Shares and GBP0.5908 (notionally) for "B" Ordinary Shares. Vesting of these awards is subject to the fulfilment of certain performance conditions over the three-year period ending FY2028 (as detailed in the Annual Report and Accounts 2025) and continued employment. All awards granted to Executive Directors are subject to a two-year holding period. Under the Plan rules, the Remuneration Committee has full discretion to ensure that the final outturn reflects all relevant factors, including consideration of any windfall gains. Enquiries: Rachel Spencer Company Secretary 020 8996 2073 23 June 2025 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Simon Emeny 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume "A" Ord Share "B" Ord Share Shares Price Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) BDBP 20,286 GBP5.908 - - LTIP 100,372 GBP5.908 250,930 GBP0.5908

e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2025

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Neil Smith 2. Reason for the notification Finance Director a) Position/status b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 Identification code "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) Nature of the transaction Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 Price Volume "A" Ord Share "B" Ord Share Shares Price Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) BDBP 14,032 GBP5.908 - - LTIP 55,585 GBP5.908 138,964 GBP0.5908

e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2025

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fred Turner 2. Reason for the notification Retail Director a) Position/status b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) Nature of the transaction Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 Price Volume "A" Ord Share "B" Ord Share Shares Price Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) BDBP 8,111 GBP5.908 - - LTIP 40,199 GBP5.908 100,499 GBP0.5908

e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2025

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Dawn Browne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status People & Talent Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted Awards made under i) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. b) Nature of the transaction Bonus and Deferred Bonus Plan 2019; and ii) the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 Price Volume "A" Ord Share "B" Ord Share Shares Price Shares Price c) Price(s) and volume(s) BDBP 7,830 GBP5.908 - - LTIP 38,761 GBP5.908 96,902 GBP0.5908

e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2025

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Peter Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Property Director / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each a) Identification code "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume "A" Ord Share "B" Ord Share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares Price Shares Price LTIP 18,127 GBP5.908 45,319 GBP0.5908

e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2025

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Samantha Bourke 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Marketing Director / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. a) Name 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each "B" Ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) "A" Ordinary Shares - GB00B1YPC344 Identification code "B" Ordinary Shares- unlisted b) Nature of the transaction Award made under the Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. Long Term Incentive Plan 2020 Price Volume "A" Ord Share "B" Ord Share c) Price(s) and volume(s) Shares Price Shares Price LTIP 16,249 GBP5.908 40,622 GBP0.5908

e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2025

Outside a trading venue

f) Place of the transaction

