Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Reaches Patent Milestone - 50 Patents Now Granted Worldwide

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce that it has received 2 new international patents. This now brings Lexaria's total worldwide patent portfolio to 50.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of these patents as we continue to execute on our strategy to broaden Lexaria's patent portfolio. We believe that this not only increases our likelihood of entering into commercial deals within the pharmaceutical industry, but that it also serves as an important building block for establishing and protecting long-term value for our shareholders and all stakeholders," said Rich Christopher, CEO of Lexaria. "The achievement of 50 worldwide patents marks the accomplishment of a milestone that had been envisioned by the Company's management for over a decade."

Lexaria has been granted a new patent in Australia within its patent family #24, Compositions and Methods for Treating Epilepsy. This broadens Lexaria's intellectual property protection for the use of its DehydraTECH enhanced processing technology related to the treatment of epilepsy outside of the USA, where a strong patent portfolio of 6 existing patents has already been built. This new patent will expire in 2044.

Lexaria has also been granted a new patent in Japan within its patent family #20, Compositions and Methods for Sublingual Delivery of Nicotine. This patent joins already-existing patents within the same family in both the USA and Canada. This new patent will expire in 2043.

The epilepsy drug market was US$9.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach sales of over $15 billion by 2032. Approximately 50 million people in the US alone are affected by epilepsy.

The global retail oral nicotine market was valued at US$5.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at 26%/yr until at least 2030, with additional revenue generated within the medically-prescribed market. The nicotine pouch market alone - where DehydraTECH has demonstrated absorption benefits in earlier studies - is expected to reach US$25.4 billion in revenue by 2030. Altria Ventures Inc. the 16.67% shareholder of Lexaria Nicotine LLC, holds a non-exclusive license to the use of DehydraTECH with nicotine products.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 50 patents granted and additional patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company's ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company's ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. The Company provides links to third-party websites only as a courtesy to readers and disclaims any responsibility for the thoroughness, accuracy or timeliness of information at third-party websites. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or links to third-party websites contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

