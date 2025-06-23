Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and information, reports that as Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) aggressively scales its fan-founded, premium amphitheater model across the country, its recently announced strategic partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, a division of Aramark, may prove to be a pivotal inflection point in its mission to redefine the live entertainment experience.

Please click here to view Important 247marketnews.com VENU Profile Update

The partnership positions Aramark as the exclusive provider of food, beverage, retail, and facility operations for VENU's flagship Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, as well as the company's upcoming Sunset Amphitheaters in Texas and Oklahoma. The deal is further underpinned by a $10.125 million equity investment from Aramark, signaling not only operational alignment, but financial confidence in VENU's disruptive model.

J.W. Roth, VENU's founder and CEO, commented, "We just signed a deal with Aramark; we just made that announcement last week. They came on as a great partner; made a financial investment in the Company."

"In terms of our operating partners, AEG, we have a good relationship with Live Nation. So, from an operating standpoint, I couldn't be more proud of the relationships that we've built and how we're fitting in the space."

Shared Commitment to the Guest Experience

At the heart of both companies lies a shared vision: putting fans first. VENU's goal to build upscale, fan-centric venues aligns naturally with Aramark's decades-long expertise in curating high-impact guest experiences across NFL stadiums, MLB ballparks, NCAA championship events, and cultural attractions.

Whether it's VIP suite catering, grab-and-go concessions, or chef-driven dining experiences, Aramark excels at making every touchpoint intentional and memorable, exactly what VENU seeks to deliver in every market it enters. As Aramark Sports + Entertainment CEO Alison Birdwell put it, "Venu's 'fan-founded' philosophy aligns perfectly with our commitment to creating unforgettable experiences."

Scaling Operational Excellence

VENU plans to open 20+ venues over the next 48-60 months, creating a need for a logistics-savvy, nationally scaled operator capable of quickly activating large venues. Aramark checks every box:

Services over 300 sports and entertainment venues

Deep expertise in managing 10,000+ seat venues

Comprehensive facility services: food, beverage, retail, custodial, and engineering

As VENU builds smart venues with app-connected systems and temperature-controlled seating, Aramark enhances this with its mobile ordering and kiosks to reduce lines, AI-powered menu optimization, and real-time guest analytics.

Together, this creates a modern, seamless guest journey that elevates per-capita revenue and brand loyalty across the VENU ecosystem.

VENU is building destination experiences rooted in local identity. Aramark's track record of integrating local flavors, regional chefs, and craft partnerships into large-scale operations enhances VENU's appeal. The partnership complements existing collaborations with brands like Troy Aikman's EIGHT Elite Light Lager, AEG Presents, and Ford.

Please click here to view Important 247marketnews.com VENU Profile Update



Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU)

24/7 MARKET NEWS, INC Disclaimer

Please go to https://247marketnews.com/venu-disclosure/ for additional 247marketnews.com VENU disclosure or https://www.247marketnews.com/disclaimer/ for disclaimer information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256457

SOURCE: 24/7 Market News