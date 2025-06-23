

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government has announced a new task force and a 54 million pound package to attract world-class science and tech researchers and their teams to the country.



This was announced by UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds ahead of the launch of the government's modern Industrial Strategy.



New Industrial Strategy coordinated task force will hunt for top talent to relocate to grow UK economy and boost public services as part of Plan for Change.



The Global Talent Task force will support researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, top tier managerial and engineering talent and high-caliber creatives to relocate and work closely with the UK's international presence to network and build a pipeline of talent who want to come to Britain, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology said in a press release.



The recent Immigration White Paper committed to expand eligible institutions for the High Potential Individual visa and fast-track the brightest and best talent into UK high growth and strategic industries, such as in the science and technology sectors.



The launch of the Task force and Global Talent Fund will attract world-class researchers and their teams to the UK, covering relocation and research costs over 5 years starting this year.



The Global Talent Fund will be allocated over the coming weeks, via UKRI, to leading universities and other research organisations.



