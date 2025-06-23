

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FI) said it plans to launch a new Fiserv digital asset platform, including a new stablecoin - FIUSD - that will be added to Fiserv's existing banking and payments infrastructure by the end of the year. FIUSD presents Fiserv customers with access to a more efficient, and interoperable digital asset service for their banking and payment flows. The company plans to enable FIUSD through existing Fiserv technology at no additional cost to clients. FIUSD expects to use stablecoin infrastructure from Paxos and Circle Internet Group (CRCL) - with the intention of making it interoperable with several leading stablecoins, and it will be available to Fiserv clients via Solana.



Separately, Fiserv, Inc. (FI) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), said they are partnering to build future interoperability between FIUSD and PayPal USD, to allow consumers and businesses to move funds domestically and internationally. The companies will strive to identify key opportunities for integrating FIUSD and PYUSD into payment flows, including cross-border transactions, payouts, and merchant solutions.



