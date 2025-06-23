

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT), Monday announced it will keep 2024 prices on key back-to-school items, including its popular list of 20 essential supplies totaling under $20 and last year's top-selling $5 backpack. The move is part of Target's broader plan to deliver value, style, and convenience across school supplies, dorm décor, and apparel.



The retailer is also bringing back its student and teacher discounts, along with Target Circle Week from July 6-12, offering savings on school supplies, electronics, and more. Highlights include over 1,000 school items priced under $5, first-day outfits from $5, and new deals from Target's dealworthy brand.



Target's college lineup features trendy essentials like storage solutions and bedding starting at $5 and $10, respectively. New collections include Champion for Target and Herschel x LEGO.



With services like Drive Up, Order Pickup, and Target Circle benefits, families can shop affordably and conveniently this back-to-school season.



TGT is currently trading at $96.00, up $0.46 or 0.48 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



