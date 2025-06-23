Fineqia Reports Quarterly Revenue Growth, Driven by Cardano ETN Performance

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2025 / Fineqia International Inc. ("Fineqia") (CSE:FNQ)(OTC:FNQQF)(Frankfurt:FNQA), a digital asset and investment business, reported a 152% increase in total revenue from Q4 2024 to Q1 2025. The Company generated $357,676 in Q1 2025, compared with $141,711 in Q4 2024, reflecting its strongest quarterly performance to date. In Q1 2025, Fineqia incurred running expenses of $373,419 compared with $220,800 in Q4 2024.

Approximately half the revenue was derived from Cardano-related fees, earned via the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106). The uptick in fees highlights growing institutional demand for regulated crypto products, as per Flow Traders' 2024 ETP Report.1

"This quarter marks an inflection point for Fineqia," said Warren Sergeant, chief financial officer of Fineqia. "Not only have we seen our overall revenue more than double, but we're also seeing Cardano-related fees emerge as a primary revenue driver. The growth validates investor appetite for exchange listed products that go beyond passive crypto exposure."

The Cardano-based ETN, launched in January 2025, contributed significantly to this growth. The ETN is listed on the Wiener Börse, Börse Stuttgart, and LS TradeCenter in Germany.

YADA is issued by?Fineqia AG, the company's Liechtenstein-based subsidiary, and tracks the?FTSE Cardano Index, developed in partnership with FTSE Russell. The index methodology tracks ADA spot price, enabling a rules-based product that reflects the total return potential of YADA.

As institutions increasingly seek exposure to blockchain-based assets.i Fineqia's revenue composition signals a strategic shift toward yield-bearing, compliant digital asset products.

The first quarter represents the period from January 1 to March 31, 2025. All references to dollars ($) above are to Canadian dollars (C$) unless specified otherwise.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with quoted symbols on Nasdaq (OTC: FNQQF) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurt: FNQA), Fineqia provides investors with institutional grade exposure to opportunities from blockchain based Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Its European subsidiary is an issuer of crypto asset backed Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) such as the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106). Fineqia has investments in businesses tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), dApps, DeFi and blockchain protocols. More info at www.fineqia.com, x.com/FineqiaPlatform, linkedin.com/company/fineqia/, medium.com/@Fineqia, and @fineqia.bsky.social.

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) Information Webinars:

Exploring the differences between Bitcoin and Cardano Making Cardano Accessible

About Fineqia AG

Fineqia AG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Fineqia International, set up to pursue business on the European continent. Fineqia AG, based in Liechtenstein, received approval of its base prospectus by the country's Financial Market Authority (FMA) to offer Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) collateralized by digital assets. Its base prospectus complies with the European Union's (EU) passport directive and enables its ETPs to be distributed across the EU's single market.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

DISCLAIMER:

Crypto assets are unregulated investment products prone to sudden and substantial value fluctuations, presenting a high risk of total loss of the invested capital. As the underlying components of the Fineqia FTSE Cardano Enhanced Yield ETN (Ticker: YADA; ISIN: LI1408648106) are unregulated, investors are unlikely to have access to regulatory protections or investor compensation schemes. If you are unsure whether these assets are suitable for your individual circumstances, it is highly recommended to obtain independent financial and legal advice.

