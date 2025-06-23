EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES: Exail wins a new mine countermeasure program in Indonesia with its UMIS autonomous drone system

Press release

Paris, 23 June 2025

After an international tender process, Exail Technologies was selected by the Indonesian Navy to provide several robotic systems as part of its underwater mine countermeasure program. The Navy will be equipped with a next-generation solution comprising surface and underwater drones from the UMIS system. This contract represents a very significant order, similar in scale to the one secured in the United Arab Emirates in 2024. The program is expected to be executed over three years.

This contract for the Indonesian Navy includes the delivery of several autonomous drone systems to be deployed from two next-generation mine countermeasure vessels (KRI Pulau Fani and KRI Pulau Fanildo, operational since 2023). The system proposed by Exail includes:

4 USV Inspector 90 surface drones;

LARS (Launch and Recovery Systems) to deploy and recover underwater drones from the USVs;

SEASCAN underwater drones for identification missions;

K-STER expendable underwater drones, which are destroyed during mine neutralization;

UMISOFT software to control and command the system's drones.

This success, the third within three quarters, further consolidates Exail's position in this sector and strengthens the company's competitiveness for upcoming tenders. Exail is currently the only company in the world capable of offering:

all the drones and systems required for mine countermeasure missions;

operational and combat-proven drone systems, a key criterion for navies;

rapid delivery to clients thanks to the scaling up of the assembly site in Ostend, Belgium, dedicated to the serial production of drones from the UMIS solution.

Exail Technologies thus aims to replicate the success of its previous generation of mine countermeasure robots. Nearly 40 years ago, the company set an industry standard with its PAP drone, selling nearly 500 systems worldwide.

Surface drone USV Inspector 90 and its Launch & Recovery system (see pdf)

SEASCAN underwater drones (Identification) and K-STER (Destruction) (see pdf)

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is a high-tech defense company specializing in autonomous robotics and navigation systems, with strong vertical integration across its fields. The group offers maritime drone systems, particularly for underwater mine countermeasures, and inertial navigation systems using cutting-edge fiber optic gyroscope technology.

Exail Technologies ensures performance, reliability, and safety for its civilian and military clients operating under harsh conditions, generating revenues in nearly 80 countries. The company primarily generates revenue in the defense sector but also serves civilian customers.

Exail Technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA) and the OTCQX trading market (EXALF). The company is part of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment, which includes over 110 leading or high-growth tech companies in their respective fields. It is also included in the MSCI Global Small Caps index

www.exail-technologies.com

