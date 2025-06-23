Ashtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 23

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 23rd June 2025 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to $1.5bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 10th December 2024.

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 95,560 Shares

Date of transaction: 23rd June 2025

Average price paid per Share: 4,362 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 4,319 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 4,428 pence

Broker: Barclays Bank PLC

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 428,210,211 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 23,144,622 ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 428,210,211 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

