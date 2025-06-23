Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold-Geheimtipp? Könnte diese Aktie der nächste Junior-Gold-Star aus Australien sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
23.06.25 | 15:29
1,310 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3501,51009:11
Dow Jones News
23.06.2025 18:51 Uhr
220 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
23-Jun-2025 / 17:20 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
23 June 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  23 June 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         77,687 
 
Highest price paid per share:            117.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             111.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    115.0753p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 311,167,077 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (311,167,077) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      115.0753p                       77,687

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
1294             112.00          08:14:52         00341549514TRLO1     XLON 
 
721             111.80          08:17:19         00341550607TRLO1     XLON 
 
708             112.00          08:29:51         00341555140TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             112.60          08:29:55         00341555381TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             112.60          08:29:55         00341555382TRLO1     XLON 
 
281             112.60          08:29:55         00341555383TRLO1     XLON 
 
698             112.00          09:09:31         00341570522TRLO1     XLON 
 
331             112.20          09:09:31         00341570523TRLO1     XLON 
 
752             112.20          09:14:34         00341572725TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             112.20          09:14:34         00341572726TRLO1     XLON 
 
245             112.20          09:14:34         00341572727TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             112.20          09:14:34         00341572728TRLO1     XLON 
 
1333             111.60          09:14:34         00341572729TRLO1     XLON 
 
1333             111.40          09:15:07         00341572979TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             111.40          09:15:13         00341573003TRLO1     XLON 
 
858             111.40          09:15:13         00341573004TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             114.20          11:10:17         00341638583TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             114.20          11:10:17         00341638584TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             114.40          11:10:17         00341638585TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             114.40          11:10:17         00341638586TRLO1     XLON 
 
7500             114.60          11:27:00         00341639075TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              114.60          11:33:54         00341639180TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              114.40          11:41:10         00341639521TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             114.40          11:41:10         00341639522TRLO1     XLON 
 
690             114.40          11:41:10         00341639523TRLO1     XLON 
 
690             114.20          11:41:15         00341639528TRLO1     XLON 
 
697             114.20          11:59:21         00341639950TRLO1     XLON 
 
15              114.20          11:59:21         00341639951TRLO1     XLON 
 
707             114.40          12:34:38         00341640669TRLO1     XLON 
 
723             114.40          12:45:41         00341641093TRLO1     XLON 
 
677             114.40          12:45:42         00341641099TRLO1     XLON 
 
70              114.40          12:45:42         00341641100TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             114.40          12:45:42         00341641101TRLO1     XLON 
 
1439             114.40          12:50:02         00341641325TRLO1     XLON 
 
1442             114.40          12:50:04         00341641326TRLO1     XLON 
 
1423             114.40          12:50:19         00341641337TRLO1     XLON 
 
1336             114.40          12:50:19         00341641338TRLO1     XLON 
 
835             114.40          12:50:19         00341641339TRLO1     XLON 
 
271             114.40          12:50:19         00341641340TRLO1     XLON 
 
309             114.20          12:50:20         00341641341TRLO1     XLON 
 
1027             114.20          12:50:20         00341641342TRLO1     XLON 
 
701             114.80          13:32:54         00341642681TRLO1     XLON 
 
666             114.60          13:32:54         00341642682TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             114.40          13:32:54         00341642683TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             115.20          13:37:12         00341642797TRLO1     XLON 
 
12000            115.20          13:37:12         00341642798TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             115.40          13:44:16         00341642949TRLO1     XLON 
 
1185             116.00          14:31:45         00341644601TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             116.00          14:44:21         00341645420TRLO1     XLON 
 
680             115.80          14:44:21         00341645421TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             115.80          14:44:22         00341645422TRLO1     XLON 
 
1009             116.00          14:47:50         00341645817TRLO1     XLON 
 
431             116.00          14:47:50         00341645818TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             116.00          14:47:50         00341645819TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             116.40          14:57:07         00341646283TRLO1     XLON 
 
295             116.40          14:57:07         00341646284TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              116.40          14:59:02         00341646391TRLO1     XLON 
 
5000             116.60          14:59:08         00341646394TRLO1     XLON 
 
9661             116.60          14:59:08         00341646395TRLO1     XLON 
 
69              116.60          14:59:39         00341646405TRLO1     XLON 
 
401             116.40          14:59:43         00341646406TRLO1     XLON 
 
968             116.40          14:59:43         00341646407TRLO1     XLON 
 
687             117.60          15:17:17         00341647616TRLO1     XLON 
 
694             117.80          15:32:22         00341648344TRLO1     XLON 
 
676             117.80          15:32:22         00341648347TRLO1     XLON 
 
679             117.60          15:32:37         00341648357TRLO1     XLON 
 
686             117.40          15:36:37         00341648595TRLO1     XLON 
 
687             117.40          15:36:37         00341648596TRLO1     XLON 
 
1425             117.60          15:36:37         00341648597TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             117.20          16:00:15         00341649868TRLO1     XLON 
 
64              116.80          16:05:47         00341650228TRLO1     XLON 
 
117             116.60          16:15:18         00341650993TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  393669 
EQS News ID:  2159234 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2159234&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2025 12:20 ET (16:20 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.