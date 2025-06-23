

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study by researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston found that taking naps in the early afternoon may be linked to a higher risk of dying early.



'Our findings suggest that certain patterns of napping could serve as early indicators of declining health,' lead investigator Chenlu Gao told Medscape Medical News.



During the study, the researchers followed about 86,000 adults, with an average age of 63. The participants wore sleep-tracking devices for the first few days.



The study defined daytime naps as any sleep that happened between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. It found that people, on average, took naps lasting about 24 minutes. Around one-third of these naps occured between 9 and 11 a.m.



Even after taking into account other lifestyle habits like smoking, drinking alcohol, and how much people slept at night, researchers found that having an irregular napping pattern was linked to a 14 percent higher risk of death.



Moreover, the researchers revealed that the highest risk was seen in people who napped the longest during the day. Especially, those who napped between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. had a 7 percent higher chance of dying early.



'Longer or more irregular naps may reflect poor nighttime sleep, circadian rhythm disruption, or underlying health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, metabolic disorders, depression, or early neurodegenerative changes,' Gao explained.



However, the scientists made it clear that the study does not prove naps directly cause early death. They are only showing a possible connection.



The study didn't explain the exact reason behind this possible link. Some researchers suggest that it might be that the long or irregular naps signifies hidden health problems. Another possibility is that unusual nap habits may disturb the body's natural rhythm, causing health issues in the future.



Moreover, the researchers admitted the study has limits, especially when it comes to identifying serious health conditions that could affect sleep. They stressed again that their findings show a connection not a cause.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News