Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR8) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report for Scottie's 100% owned Scottie Gold Mine Project, entitled "NI 43-101 2025 Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Scottie Gold Mine Project, northern, BC", with an effective date of February 2, 2025 (the "Technical Report"). The purpose of the Technical Report is to provide the maiden mineral resource estimate for the Project. The Technical Report is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Highlights:

High-quality Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate : Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 703,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.1 g/t gold and assumes a phased open pit and underground mining scenario. The total gold resource consists of 528,000 ounces at 8.7 g/t in underground resources and 174,000 ounces at 3.2 g/t in the shallow pit constrained resource. The opportunity to further expand both the open pit and underground resources exists as the deposits are open in several directions.

Optimized for DSO Concept : The MRE was designed around mining a shallow open pit in the initial years, minimizing initial capital and using early cashflows to fund the development of the higher-grade underground resources. The high-quality ounces contained within the MRE will be further leveraged when coupled with the recent excellent ore sorting study results (NR April 1, 2025). The pit provides a potential short ramp up phase to production, flexibility, and low operational risk. This is complemented by the higher-grade underground resource which commands higher payable terms from Asian smelters, avoiding the need for a processing plant on site. The envisioned project greatly benefits from existing infrastructure, including roads, close proximity to a deep-water shipping port, and nearby power lines. By design the DSO project will be a high-margin, variable cost model with industry leading low initial capital costs resulting in a quick investment payback.

Upside Exploration Potential: During the 2025 exploration drilling campaign, Scottie will focus on converting the resource from inferred to indicated with infill drilling as well as expansionary drilling on high quality targets close to the deposits. The company notes a particular benefit in targeting the un-drilled pit-constrained envelope on the siltstone side of the deposit (a high-confidence target), as any additional ounces discovered will convert waste to ore and significantly improve the contained ounces. Exploration around the rest of the project will target zones that offer significant upside potential to provide high-grade resources near infrastructure, for example the newly discovered Wolf Zone (NR December 12, 2024).

The Technical Report was prepared by Sue Bird, P.Eng. of Moose Mountain Technical Services. A "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, and is independent of Scottie.

Scottie Resources' President, Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Contact Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu and Tide North properties. Altogether Scottie Resources holds approximately 58,500 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of producing a high-margin DSO product.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

