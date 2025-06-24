

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Business sentiment data from Germany is due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is scheduled to publish business and consumer sentiment survey results.



At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute is set to release Germany's business sentiment survey data. Economists forecast the business climate index to rise to 88.2 in June from 87.5 in May. The current situation indicator is seen at 86.5 compared to 86.1 in the previous month.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is expected to rise to -28 in June from -30 in the previous month.



At 8.00 am ET, Hungary's central bank announces its monetary policy decision.



