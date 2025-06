LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group plc (KLR.L), a geotechnical engineering company, Tuesday said its Chief Executive Officer Michael Speakman will step down with effect from August 18, 2025, due to medical reasons.



The company has named James Wroath as its new chief executive. Most recently, he served as the CEO of Wincanton plc.



