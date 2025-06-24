

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to 5-day highs of 0.6499 against the U.S. dollar and 0.8917 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6477 and 0.8893, respectively.



Against the yen, the aussie edged up to 94.53 from an early low of 94.26.



The aussie advanced to 1.7859 against the euro, from Monday's closing value of 1.7907.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 0.90 against the loonie, 96.00 against the yen and 1.75 against the euro.



