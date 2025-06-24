

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 5-day highs of 0.6034 against the U.S. dollar and 87.55 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5994 and 87.46, respectively.



Against the euro and the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.9257 and 1.0793 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.9350 and 1.0793, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen, 1.89 against the euro and 1.07 against the aussie.



