

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch economy expanded more than initially estimated in the first quarter of 2025, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent sequentially in the first quarter, following an upwardly revised 0.5 percent increase in the fourth quarter of 2024. In the flash estimate, the rate of increase for the March quarter was only 0.1 percent.



The overall growth in the March quarter was mainly attributable to household consumption and a smaller reduction in inventories, the agency said.



On the expenditure side, government consumption grew 0.5 percent, and household consumption was 0.4 percent higher compared to the previous quarter.



Meanwhile, gross fixed capital formation contracted by 2.3 percent. Exports rose 0.1 percent, while imports were 0.1 percent lower.



The annual growth in GDP improved to 2.2 percent from 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter. The first quarter growth was revised from 2.0 percent.



