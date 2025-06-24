DJ Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDL LN) Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jun-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 338.2891 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21873173 CODE: WLDL LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDL LN LEI Code: 9695004S2YZ3JVO94R93 Sequence No.: 393684 EQS News ID: 2159370 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 24, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)