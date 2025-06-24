

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight PLC (DIA.L) revealed Loss for full year of -$13.6 million



The company's earnings totaled -$13.6 million, or -$0.344 per share. This compares with -$32.5 million, or -$0.911 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 18.8% to $183.5 million from $226.0 million last year.



Dialight PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: -$13.6 Mln. vs. -$32.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.344 vs. -$0.911 last year. -Revenue: $183.5 Mln vs. $226.0 Mln last year.



