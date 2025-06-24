

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices decreased for the second straight month in May, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index fell 2.0 percent year-over-year in May, following a 1.1 percent decrease in the previous month.



The fall in the producer prices was particularly caused by lower prices of refined petroleum products and electricity, the agency said.



Domestic producer prices declined 1.8 percent annually, and those of export products slid by 2.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 1.3 percent after a 0.7 percent decrease in March.



Data showed that the export price index declined 2.3 percent from last year, and import prices were 3.1 percent lower.



