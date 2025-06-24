Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS): Colt DCS Publishes 2024 Sustainability Highlights Report

Achieved 90% renewable energy procurement across the global estate.

Maintained EcoVadis Platinum rating to be placed in the top 1% of assessed companies.

Winner of Best Colocation Provider Sustainability Innovation of the Year Award.

LONDON, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS), a leading global provider of hyperscale and large enterprise data centre solutions, has published its third sustainability report, highlighting the company's performance over 2024.

Last year, Colt DCS achieved 90% renewable energy procurement across its global estate, representing an 8% increase from the previous year.

The data centre provider also reduced its absolute greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3, market-based) by 32% compared to the 2019 base year, while continuing to expand its global footprint by adding new operational sites in Osaka Keihanna, Japan, and Mumbai, India.

Today, the company operates 13 data centres across Europe and APAC, with an additional 19 facilities in development. 2024 marked the launch of a major joint venture for Colt DCS with RMZ Infrastructure in India, accelerating the data centre provider's growth and capacity in high-demand markets.

Individually, Scope 2 (market-based) emissions were reduced to zero through 100% renewable electricity procurement. While Scope 3 emissions, which represent 98% of the company's total footprint in 2024, fell by 26% compared to the base year.

In addition, Colt DCS under Colt Group maintained a Platinum score in its EcoVadis 2024 submission, marking the third consecutive year the data centre provider has ranked in the top 1% of organisations assessed for their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

In 2024, the company was awarded the 'Best Colocation Provider Sustainability Innovation of the Year' at the Data Center Solutions (DCS) Awards. The recognition highlights Colt DCS' delivery of sustainable data centre solutions aligned with customer needs, its ESG strategy, and broader sustainability initiatives.

Further Key Sustainability Achievements in 2024 Include:

Decarbonising our Business

95% of waste diverted from landfill at London North (UK).

91% of suppliers by emissions have science-based climate targets in place.

Striving to design all new facilities with renewable electricity supply, high energy efficient cooling systems and, where local infrastructure allows, waste heat recovery.

The data centre provider's long-term climate goal is to achieve a 90% absolute reduction in Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions from 2019 levels by 2045. Key enablers include maintaining 100% renewable electricity, deploying scalable and sustainable data centres, and minimising embodied carbon in new developments.

Connecting People

The company launched the DCS Employee Value Proposition (EVP) and introduced the award winning, AI powered "MyLearningHub" to support continuous learning and professional development.

87% of employees recommend Colt DCS as a great place to work (up from 83% in 2023).

Safeguarding our Company

With increasing threats faced by critical infrastructure, the data centre provider has prioritised security, achieving ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications.

Colt DCS introduced a dedicated Risk Policy & Procedure, identifying and assessing sustainability risk using its Climate Change Risk Register, country-specific or function-specific risk registers, and the ESG risk register.

In 2024, the company also developed bottom-up risk registers across support functions and operations.

"For Colt DCS, 2024 was a year of significant growth. When we started our hyperscale journey nine years ago, the cloud market was $111b. Today, it is over $760b and is projected to grow even further due to the rising demand in streaming, cloud and artificial intelligence tools and services," said Niclas Sanfridsson, CEO of Colt DCS. "I'm especially proud that we were able to help our customers scale and accelerate during this time of transformation by staying true to our core values: trust, respect, unite, sustain and trailblaze".

The data centre provider remains committed to its net zero by 2045 ambition, with a focus on innovation, collaboration, and responsible growth. The company will continue to update its Global Reference Design and sustainability roadmap in line with best practices and regulatory requirements.

About Colt DCS

We design, build and operate data centres for global hyperscalers and large enterprises.

Our global portfolio includes 13 operational data centres, with an additional 19 in development across 11 cities in the UK, Europe, and the APAC region.

We enable our customers to effectively plan for the growth of their business while also providing them with peace of mind. We provide secure, resilient, well-connected infrastructure with planned future capacity growth potential. We have over 25 years of experience in the data centre industry, delivering on our vision of being the most trusted and customer-centric data centre operator in the market.

We put the environment at the heart of everything we do by recognising this as a fundamental responsibility towards our planet. That's why we're taking ownership to reduce our environmental impact globally and make sustainability a key strategic driver. As part of our sustainability planning, Colt DCS has set comprehensive near-and long-term Science Based Targets to cut our emissions in line with the SBTi's latest Net Zero Standard.

