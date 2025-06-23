TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. and Kineta, Inc. Stockholders Approve Proposed Merger and All Related Proposals

TAMPA, Fla. and SEATTLE, June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURA) ("TuHURA" or the "Company"), a Phase 3 immune-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome resistance to cancer immunotherapy, today announced with Kineta, Inc. (OTC Pink:KANT) ("Kineta"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology that address cancer immune resistance, that TuHURA stockholders approved all of the proposals set forth at the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders held today, June 23, 2025 (the "TuHURA Special Meeting"). The proposals included an increase of the Company's authorized shares to 200 million shares and a proposal to reincorporate the Company in Delaware.

Additionally, Kineta stockholders approved the proposed merger (the "Merger") with TuHURA at Kineta's Special Meeting of Stockholders held today, June 23, 2025 (the "Kineta Special Meeting"). The parties anticipate that the Merger will close as soon as possible following the satisfaction or waiver of any remaining closing conditions.

The final voting results of the TuHURA Special Meeting and the Kineta Special Meeting will be reported in Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About TuHURA Biosciences, Inc.

TuHURA Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: HURA) is a Phase 3 immuno-oncology company developing novel technologies to overcome primary and acquired resistance to cancer immunotherapy, two of the most common reasons cancer immunotherapies fail to work or stop working in the majority of patients with cancer.

TuHURA's lead innate immune agonist, IFx-2.0, is designed to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint inhibitors. TuHURA is preparing to initiate a single randomized placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial of IFx-2.0 administered as an adjunctive therapy to Keytruda® (pembrolizumab) compared to Keytruda® plus placebo in first-line treatment for advanced or metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma.

In addition to its innate immune agonist product candidates, TuHURA is leveraging its Delta Opioid Receptor technology to develop first-in-class, bi-specific antibody drug conjugates and antibody peptide conjugates targeting Myeloid Derived Suppressor Cells to inhibit their immune-suppressing effects on the tumor microenvironment to prevent T cell exhaustion and acquired resistance to checkpoint inhibitors and cellular therapies.

For more information, please visit www.tuhurabio.com and connect with TuHURA on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc. (OTC Pink: KANT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next-generation immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. Kineta has leveraged its expertise in innate immunity and is focused on discovering and developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. Kineta's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a novel VISTA blocking immunotherapy currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, and a preclinical monoclonal antibody targeting CD27. For more information on Kineta, please visit www.kinetabio.com.

Through the combination of unique epitope binding and an optimized IgG1 Fc region, KVA12123 has demonstrated strong tumor growth inhibition as both a monotherapy and in combination with other checkpoint inhibitors in preclinical models. KVA12123 provides a novel approach to address immune suppression in the TME with a mechanism of action that is differentiated and complementary with T cell focused therapies. KVA12123 may be an effective immunotherapy for many types of cancer including non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC), colorectal, renal cell carcinoma, head and neck, and ovarian cancer.

In February 2024, Kineta announced a significant corporate restructuring to substantially reduce expenses and preserve cash. The restructuring included a significant workforce reduction and the suspension of enrollment of new patients in its ongoing VISTA-101 Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating KVA12123 in patients with advanced solid tumors. At that time, Kineta also announced that it was exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value.

