Dienstag, 24.06.2025
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
Allego N.V.: Allego Launches Summer Pass 2025 - Your Holiday, 30% Smarter

Seamless EV Charging Across Europe with Exclusive Discounts

Arnhem, Netherlands, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allego N.V. ("Allego" or the "Company"), a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, today announces the launch of the Allego Summer Pass 2025. Designed to make summer travel easier and more affordable for EV drivers, this subscription offers access to Allego's extensive fast and ultra-fast charging network across Europe, with an exclusive 30% discount on local ad-hoc prices.

Valid from June 24 to September 30, the Allego Summer Pass 2025 unlocks full coverage for EV drivers at over 5,000 fast and ultra-fast charge points and partner networks spanning France, Germany, the Nordics, Benelux, and beyond. Whether traveling on motorways, visiting shopping centers, or exploring urban destinations, drivers can charge stress-free, with no need for apps or special devices. Instead, they can use their browser to gain instant access to charging.

Subscribers of the Allego Summer Pass 2025 can enjoy:

  • 30% off local ad-hoc prices at participating Allego fast and ultra-fast chargers.
  • Ultra-fast speeds of up to 400kW, ensuring minimal downtime.
  • Real-time charger availability to plan trips efficiently.

This one-monthly fee subscription ensures complete transparency, with no hidden fees, providing peace of mind during your entire summer journey.

The Allego Summer Pass 2025 is available at the following monthly rates, inclusive of VAT:

Billing CountryMonthly Price
Eligible Eurozone countries* €11.99
Poland 49 PLN
Denmark 89 DKK
Sweden 129 SEK
United Kingdom £9.99

*For a complete list of eligible Eurozone countries, please visit www.allego.eu/summerpass.

Get started with the Allego Summer Pass 2025 quickly and easily:

  1. Sign Up in Seconds: Visit account.allego.eu (https://account.allego.eu/sign-up?returnUrl=/subscription), enter your details, and subscribe with your payment information.
  2. Find your charging points: Use the platform to locate Allego chargers across Europe, filter for DC/HPC chargers. Check real-time availability and charging speeds.
  3. Charge with 30% Off: Drive to your chosen charger, start charging instantly, and enjoy automatic discount application at eligible stations. Track your sessions and savings via your account.

"Our goal is to provide drivers with unmatched savings during their summer trips. Whether charging on highways or when shopping at Carrefour Hypermarket in France, as an example, Allego Summer Pass discounts are available on fast and ultra-fast chargers," said Jean Gadrat, Chief Marketing Officer at Allego. "With the Allego Summer Pass 2025, EV drivers can enjoy seamless charging access and significant discounts, ensuring their holiday journeys are smooth and hassle-free."

For more information and to sign up for the Allego Summer Pass 2025, visit www.allego.eu/summerpass. Don't miss out, start planning your summer road trips today!

xxx

About Allego

Allego is a market-leading provider of electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Allego is dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric mobility using 100% renewable energy. With a network of over 35,000 charging points spanning more than 16 countries, Allego delivers sustainable, independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions to EV drivers across Europe, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation.

For more information, please visit www.allego.eu.

Allego Contact:

Media
press@allego.eu

Attachment

  • Allego Summer Pass (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/83712c81-f16d-4342-a307-891d8aae9af1)


Meliska Schupp Allego N.V. meliska.meintjes@allego.eu

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
