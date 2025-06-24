

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales grew for the second straight month in May, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



At constant prices, retail sales rose 4.4 percent annually in May, though slower than the 7.6 percent surge in April, which was the quickest growth since May 2022.



Sales of furniture, radios, TVs, and household appliances alone grew 18.9 percent annually in May, and those of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and parts rose by 15.7 percent.



Data showed that sales of food, beverages, and tobacco products were 1.5 percent higher.



On a monthly basis, sales fell 3.2 percent, in contrast to the 6.2 percent growth in April.



