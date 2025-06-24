

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM), announced the launch of the Hut Lover's Pizzas - a limited-time lineup of over-the-top pizzas, each piled high with premium toppings priced at $12.99 for one large pizza. The Hut Lover's Pizzas are now available for a limited time at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide.



The full Hut Lover's line includes four Pizza Hut icons: Spicy Hawaiian Lover's; Meat Lover's; Pepperoni Lover's; and Veggie Lover's. They can be ordered at pizzahut.com or through the Pizza Hut app.



