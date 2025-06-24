

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Indian shares ended off their day's highs on Tuesday as Israel accused Iran of breaching the ceasefire, just hours after it was announced by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier.



Israel vowed a forceful retaliation, accusing Tehran of violating the truce after Iran launched missiles at northern Israel.



Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz called the missiles a violation of the ceasefire and instructed Israel's military to resume 'the intense operations to attack Tehran and to destroy targets of the regime and terror infrastructure.'



The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex hit a high of 83,018 earlier before giving up much gains to end the session up 158.32 points, or 0.19 percent, at 82,055.11.



The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 72.45 points, or 0.29 percent, at 25,044.35 after having surged to 25,317 earlier in the session as easing geopolitical tensions lowered risk premiums.



The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes on the BSE rose half a percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,662 shares rising while 1,342 shares fell and 140 shares closed unchanged.



Ambuja Cements jumped 4 percent after the company announced that it successfully commissioned a 2.4 Million Ton Per Annum (MTPA) brownfield expansion of a cement unit in Sankrail, West Bengal.



Bajaj FinServ, UltraTech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel and Adani Ports climbed 1-3 percent.



