

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial sentiment remained more negative in June, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.



The manufacturing confidence dropped to -10 in June from -9.0 in the previous month. Further, this was the lowest reading since September 2023.



Among components, the indicator for the order book balance deteriorated by 2.0 points, and the index for the stock of finished products fell by 4.0 points. Meanwhile, the index measuring expected production improved by 1.0 point.



The survey also showed that the morale for the services, construction, and services all weakened in June compared to the prior month.



