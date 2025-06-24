McCann: L'ORÉAL PARIS DOCUMENTARY WINS GRAND PRIX IN FILM AT CANNES LIONS 2025

Documentary Celebrating Ilon Specht, McCann Copywriter Behind L'Oréal Paris' Iconic Tagline Who Started a Feminist Movement of Self Worth, Takes Home Five Cannes Lions

Win Marks McCann's 3rd Grand Prix in the Film Category and First Ever Lions' Honors for Two-Time Oscar® - Winning Director Ben Proudfoot and Second Grand Prix for TRAVERSE32

CANNES, France, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "THE FINAL COPY OF ILON SPECHT," an emotional and cinematic tribute to the woman behind one of advertising's most enduring taglines, has won the Grand Prix in the Film category at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Directed by two-time Academy Award® and current Emmy® winner Ben Proudfoot, the 17-minute documentary honors Ilon Specht, the trailblazing McCann copywriter whose four words - "Because I'm Worth It" - empowered generations of women globally and helped to build L'Oréal Paris into the largest beauty brand in the world.

"THE FINAL COPY OF ILON SPECHT" is the result of a collaboration between the award-winning global creative agency network McCann, Proudfoot's Breakwater Studios, and production company Traverse 32 for L'Oréal Paris.

The film is an intimate deathbed account of the unsung advertising genius who coined L'Oréal Paris' iconic slogan, a four-word feminist manifesto that, against all odds, changed advertising forever. The documentary chronicles Specht's extraordinary life - from her deeply personal relationship with her step-daughter, Alison Case, to the moment she forever upended the male-dominated world of advertising with her revolutionary vision and timeless words.

"Ilon Specht was more than just a copywriter, she was a visionary," said Delphine Viguier-Hovasse, Global Brand President of L'Oréal Paris. "She defied the norms of her time with one bold statement that turned into a global movement. I'm grateful to our partners at McCann who have helped bring her final words to the world in a way that honors her legacy."

Since its world premiere at the 2024 Tribeca X Festival, "THE FINAL COPY OF ILON SPECHT" has been widely celebrated for its craft and cultural significance. It is currently streaming on TED, AMC+, and Prime Video.

The film not only showcases creative and emotional storytelling at the highest level but also perfectly aligns with L'Oréal Paris' ongoing dedication to women's empowerment. As the longest-running brand platform in history - translated into over 50 languages - "Because I'm Worth It" remains a rallying cry for self-affirmation, identity, and agency.

"Ilon's story is the essence of Truth Well Told, an honest, courageous expression that challenged the status quo of advertising, reshaped how women see themselves, and changed how brands speak to women," said Charlotte Franceries, CEO of McCann Paris. "We're celebrating Ilon's legacy, but we're also helping people understand what 'Because I'm Worth It' really means to women all over the world.

"The most powerful truths, the ones that transcend time and become universal, are also the most personal, those that come from the guts," said Javier Campopiano, Global Chief Creative Officer of McCann Worldgroup and McCann. "For Ilon Specht, 'Because I'm Worth It' was much more than a slogan, it was her way to express her anger towards the ethos of the time, and her passion for ideas. That is the reason why those four words she coined 50 years ago have touched so many hearts and are still relevant today."

At this year's Cannes Lions, the film earned five awards:

GRAND PRIX - Film GOLD - Entertainment SILVER - Entertainment, PR BRONZE - Film Craft



Specht sadly passed away in April 2024. These awards recognize the emotional final statement and are a grand fitting tribute to how she shifted the entire culture with just four words.

The win marks Proudfoot's first Cannes Lions recognition and first Grand Prix. "Many gifted hands shaped this film, but this extraordinary recognition belongs to one person: Ilon Specht. She transformed advertising forever with her words but never won a Lion-until now. I hope this pride of Lions and Grand Prix finds her. A worthy, if belated, triumph. Thank you to the jury, and to L'Oréal Paris, McCann, and TRAVERSE32 for doing what few dare to do: completely trust the filmmakers. That was the magic. As Ilon said, 'It's about humans. It's not about advertising. It's about caring for people," said Proudfoot.

THE FINAL COPY OF ILON SPECHT" is the first collaboration between the award-winning teams at TRAVERSE32, IPG Mediabrands' global branded production company and development studio, and Proudfoot's Breakwater Studios. In addition to directing, Proudfoot produced the film alongside Breakwater Studios' Kirstin Falk and Rachel Greenwald, and TRAVERSE32's Brendan Gaul and Brett Henenberg. Daryl Lee, Global CEO McCann Worldgroup, Charlotte Franceries, President, McCann Paris, & EVP Global Business Leader, L'Oréal Paris, and Julien Calot, Chief Creative Officer, McCann Paris served as executive producers.

The film and campaign have also helped solidify McCann Paris as one of the top-performing agencies at Cannes Lions 2025, with this work contributing significantly to the network's global achievements.

Special recognition should also be paid to Mónica Salazar and Tim Johnson, who were awarded a Bronze Lion in Film Craft for best editing.

About L'Oréal Paris

L'Oréal Paris is the number one beauty brand in the world with products available in 150 countries around the world. Through its pioneering products and services, L'Oréal Paris empowers each and every woman to take charge of their lives, believe in themselves, take the place they deserve in society and make change happen. At the heart of what the brand embodies is a famous French je ne sais quoi, an empowering vision of self-confidence to imbue every woman with a sense of self-worth. The French heritage of the brand is essential to its DNA, a vision expressed on the world stage with L'Oréal Paris participation in the most glamorous events, projecting Parisian excellence and diversity across the globe. The superior efficacy of the brand's formulas has been tried and tested and is backed up by a wealth of data built upon 110 years of expertise to not only deliver visible, proven results but to innovate the future.

About McCann

McCann builds enduring brands and businesses that drive growth and leave a lasting impact on culture. Founded over 100 years ago and guided by the enduring brand platform, "Truth Well Told," McCann is the world's leading advertising agency network, generating some of the most creatively and commercially impactful advertising globally. McCann is the founding agency of McCann Worldgroup and part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG).

About TRAVERSE32

TRAVERSE32 is a New York based global branded entertainment production company and development studio. We believe every brand is an entertainment brand in the making and are committed to creating breakthrough roles for brands in entertainment that become cornerstones of cultural relevance and commercial growth. Collaborating with Academy and Emmy-winning filmmakers and emerging creators alike, TRAVERSE32 produces critically acclaimed, award-winning television, film, and theatrical content which drives powerful connections with audiences. Backed by IPG Mediabrands, which manages $40 billion in marketing investment globally on behalf of clients across 130 countries, TRAVERSE32 uniquely delivers bespoke entertainment opportunities that elevate brands culturally and financially.

About Breakwater Studios

BREAKWATER STUDIOS is a two-time Academy Award® winning filmmaking company dedicated to championing short documentaries and the works they inspire. Breakwater Studios' work has also been recognized by the Sundance Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival, Tribeca Festival, SXSW, Critics' Choice Documentary Awards, Emmy Awards, James Beard Foundation Awards, and the Peabody Awards, among many others.

