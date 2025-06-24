Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (the "Company" or "CHS"), a leading provider of healthcare benefits administration software and services, is pleased to announce the expansion of its client portfolio with a 5 year recurring revenue agreement with a prominent New York City Union. This new client will onboard over 3,000 insured lives to the CHS Novus360 Platform, and has the potential to expand over the next few years, bringing with it the opportunity for CHS to bring value with additional solution offerings. With this new partnership, the client will be implementing the Company's innovative Novus360 platform and award-winning Utilization Management Solutions to streamline the administration of their Healthcare Benefits.

Novus360 is the first of its kind as a fully integrated benefits administration and technology services solution that digitizes how organizations administer their plans through an accessible, user-friendly, and secure platform. The client will be leveraging CHS's digital engagement solutions, including the Novus360 Provider Portal to accelerate Prior Authorization and Medical Necessity checking, ensuring the appropriateness of care. CHS typically charges a per member per month (PMPM) fee for offering Novus360 platform and related technology enabled solutions, such as Utilization Management.

Utilization management (UM) is a systematic process in healthcare that evaluates the necessity, appropriateness, and efficiency of medical services, procedures, and facilities provided to patients. Its primary goal is to ensure that patients receive the most suitable, cost-effective care at the right time, while also controlling healthcare costs and maintaining or improving quality of care.

"A rising number of customers are seeing the immense value in implementing our Novus360 software and technology services within their organizations," said CHS Chief Executive Officer, Chris Cosgrove. "The latest addition of this NYC based client base will now ensure they will have the ability to streamline how their healthcare benefits get administered all under one fully integrated, comprehensive platform, ensuring their member's needs are easily and efficiently met."

CHS today also announced that its Board of Directors has approved the allocation of Restricted Stock Units and stock options under the company's omnibus stock incentive plan.

The Company has granted 1,190,000 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and 50,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to various employees, officers, directors and consultants. All RSUs shall vest 12 months from the date of grant. All stock options will vest immediately and are exercisable into shares at an exercise price of $0.40 per share for a 3 year term expiring on June 24th, 2028. The allocation is part of CHS's ongoing commitment to attract, retain, and motivate talented professionals who are essential to the company's continued growth and success. The RSUs will be granted to eligible employees across various departments and levels, reflecting the company's belief in rewarding performance and aligning employee interests with those of shareholders.

"Empowering our employees with equity in CHS reinforces our culture of ownership and innovation," said Chris Cosgrove, CEO of CHS "We are proud to recognize the dedication and contributions of our team as we continue to execute on our strategic vision."

The stock incentive grants are subject to the receipt of any necessary regulatory approvals, including approval from the TSX Venture Exchange, required by the Company.

Additionally, the Company has cancelled an aggregate of 6,200,000 stock options ("Cancelled Options") to purchase common shares of the Company. These options were issued on September 22nd, 2022, to various officers, directors, employees and consultants at a price of $0.075 and with an expiry term ranging from 3 to 10 years from the grant date. After adjusting for recent shares consolidation, these cancelled options represented 310,000 options and an adjusted strike price of C$1.50. These options were cancelled to better reflect the current capital structure of the company and to issue RSUs, which were not part of Company's omnibus incentive plan during 2022.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

