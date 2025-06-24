

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A ceasefire deal brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump and Qatar appears to have been broken as Israel vowed 'powerful strikes' accusing Iran of violating the truce.



Israeli military said it has identified missiles launched from Iran hit a residential building in the south just a couple of hours after Trump announced Monday evening that a ceasefire between Israel and Iran has come into effect.



Reports quoting Israel's emergency services said three people were killed in the southern city of Beer Sheva.



Iran denied it, and said nine people were killed after Israel launched fresh attacks overnight.



In a statement issued on Tuesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said he has ordered IDF to 'respond forcefully to Iran's violation of the ceasefire with intense strikes against regime targets in the heart of Tehran'.



Oil prices slided after news of a ceasefire deal between Iran and Israel eased concerns that the Middle East conflict will disrupt supply of oil.



Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned Iran's attack on American airbase in Qatar in retaliation for the US B-2 stealth bombers bombing three of its nuclear facilities at the weekend..



On Monday, Iran reportedly fired seven missiles at Al Udeid Air Base, where some 10,000 U.S. troops are stationed. All but one of the missiles were intercepted by Qatar and no casualties were reported.



Qatar sent a letter to the UN secretary general condemning the Iranian attack.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News